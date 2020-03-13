ICYMI: The 4 biggest Middlesbrough stories of the week gone by

It has been a busy old week for Middlesbrough.

A victory over Charlton Athletic last weekend moved the club out of the relegation zone, meaning that the Teessiders go into a lengthy break outside of the Championship’s bottom three.

Matters on the pitch have been joined by several announcements off the pitch in a week that has been slightly worrying for supporters of Jonathan Woodgate’s sie.

Here then, we take a look at the FOUR biggest Middlesbrough related news stories of the week…

Middlesbrough take firm stance regarding Newcastle United interest in Hayden Coulson

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (8/3/20, page 59) claimed that the Premier League side were plotting a summer move for the left-sided player who has been a revelation for Middlesbrough.

The Toon Army were said to be eyeing a £10million move, but according to Teesside Live the Championship side will not entertain any offers.

A new generation of young players are expected to be the core of Woodgate’s side going into next season with Hayden Coulson very much thought to be a central part of those plans.

Middlesbrough announce significant off-field boost

According to a detailed report from Teesside Live, the Teessiders made a pre-tax profit of £2million for the year up until June 30th 2019.

This is a stark improvement on the on the 6.4million losses from the previous year.

A large part of the financial improvement was down to a staggering £33million profit on player sales with key stars such as Adama Traore, Patrick Bamford and Ben Gibson leaving the club for significant fees.

It was also revealed that the club had recouped a further £4.4mullion in player transfers in the period since last June, which will show up on next year’s accounts.

Middlesbrough are working hard to reduce costs, with accounts likely to look increasingly healthy after the club continued to address their huge wage bill last summer.

Middlesbrough complete signing of Sunderland starlet

Williams Kokolo will link up with the club’s academy after signing a two-year contract with the Teessiders.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks with French giants Monaco before completing a move to north-east rivals Sunderland in 2017.

During his time at the Stadium of Light he went on a work experience loan deal to National League North side Darlington where he made nine appearances for the Quakers.

A left-back by trade, Kokolo can also play on the left wing meaning that he could be a real asset for Jonathan Woodgate’s side once he adapts to life at the Riverside Stadium.

Jonathan Woodgate delivers Middlesbrough injury update

The Middlesbrough boss was speaking in his latest pre-match press conference when he confirmed that Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts were match fit.

Fry has been out since the 2-2 draw with Wigan Athletic last month with a thigh injury, while Roberts has been suffering with a hamstring injury that he suffered against Birmingham City in January.

Woodgate also revealed that Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede had picked up knocks, however they’re not thought to be serious.

Elsewhere Anfernee Dijksteel, George Friend and Daniel Ayala were all still sidelined.