ICYMI: The 4 biggest Birmingham City stories of the week gone by

It has been a crazy week in the football world with recent events postponing the English Football League until April 3rd, but what other bits of news have been interesting fans of Birmingham City.

2020 on a whole has been quite a good year so far for the Blues, having seen their early season form turn a corner and go a superb 13 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Spanish head coach Pep Clotet has finally began to implement his own ideas and philosophy into the club, and the arrival of Scott Hogan in January further helped the cause at St Andrews.

So far, it has been a season of some lows and some highs for Blues fans, but a late push could see them finish not a million miles away from a play off position.

Next season will certainly be an exciting one to think about for Blues fans, but one piece of news this week has concerned many at the club, and it features in our top four stories of the week.

Bellingham visits Old Trafford

16-year-old wonderkid Bellingham has been in excellent form this season, his breakthrough campaign, and numerous sides are now showing interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are extremely keen and have seemingly jumped the gun by hosting Bellingham, his mother and his agent – for a tour of Old Trafford and the club’s facilities.

Upon his arrival at United’s stadium, it is also claimed that the young midfielder met up with Sir Alex Ferguson, who is said to be keen on seeing the talent in a United shirt next season.

Hogan awarded for excellent month

Since arriving on loan at Birmingham from rivals Aston Villa, Hogan has been in superb form.

Netting an impressive six goals and assisted one in his eight games over the month of February, Hogan was awarded the SkyBet Player of the Month award.

Thank you to everyone for welcoming me so well. Thanks to players and staff for believing in me. 🙌🏼⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fmed96wTF5 — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) March 13, 2020

The striker will return to Villa Park later this summer when his loan deal ends, but Blues fans will be hoping that the club do all they can to seal a permanent deal.

New deal for Kieftenbeld

After returning from a long term injury which saw the midfielder ruled out since April, Maikel Kieftenbeld has since returned to full fitness and he returned to the pitch against Millwall at the end of last month.

Having featured last Wednesday against Leicester City in the FA Cup from the start, the talented midfielder has now put pen-to-paper on a one-year extension to his current deal.

Kieftenbeld’s contract was due to expire this coming summer but the club formally triggered the option in June.

Jeremie Bela provides update on his fitness

The Frenchman has been a superb addition to the Blues squad after arriving in November on a free transfer, and he gave fans and Pep Clotet a boost by revealing his recovering well from a recent hamstring injury.

Bela picked up the problem during the second half of Birmingham’s 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers in February and he has since missed the games against Leicester City and Reading.