ICYMI: The 3 biggest QPR stories so far this week

Queens Park Rangers have had a rumour-fuelled week.

After Mark Warburton stretched QPR’s unbeaten run in the Championship to six last weekend, a lot has happened in the rumour mill regarding a couple of players.

Here we take a look at the three biggest stories of the week:

Bright Osayi-Samuel to West Brom?

Osayi-Samuel was on hand to provide the assists for both Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze’s goals at Deepdale, taking his assists tally to seven for the season.

He again showed his worth to the team with another energetic performance on the right-wing, and now West Brom are looking at a potential summer move for the 23-year-old.

Dependant on whether West Brom get promoted or not, they could well move for Osayi-Samuel in the summer, who last month extended his stay at QPR until 2021 along with Manning.

It’d be a bitter blow for QPR, but they’d no doubt be in-line for a nice cash sum if he does move on.

QPR to miss out on Hamilton defender?

It emerged this week that QPR and Brighton & Hove Albion are battling for the signature of Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton. QPR had reportedly submitted a ‘six-figure’ bid for the 18-year-old, whilst Brighton invited him along to a four-day training camp last month.

Now after QPR’s rejected offer, Brighton look set to launch a second bid for the centre-back, and to seal his services in time for next season. Hamilton is just the kind of signing that QPR have been emphasising over the past few years – youthful, promising and likely cheaper than most his age.

He looks a real prospect and has been developing nicely in his first senior season in Scotland, and Warburton should really try and compete with Brighton for him.

Looking at QPR’s record of nurturing young talent, and along with Warburton’s reputation for doing so, Hamilton may see QPR as the more lucrative option in terms of his footballing progression.

A ‘heated half-time’ debate

QPR fans are still mulling over their weekend win at Preston. They were a goal down at half-time thanks to Daniel Johnson’s penalty, but scored three in the second-half, and with ten-men to wrap up a fine 3-1 win.

That second-half may well be the best 45-minutes that QPR fans have seen from their side this season, and soon after the game, Warburton revealed the ‘heated words’ that he and his team had at half-time.

Whatever it is that Warburton said, it certainly riled up the players. They managed to close the gap to 6th-place Preston to just six points with the win, and with some kind fixtures to see them through to May, QPR could yet stage a late push for the top-six.