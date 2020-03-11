ICYMI: The 3 biggest Fulham stories so far this week

There are nine games remaining in the Championship this season and Fulham have their work cut out if they hope to make it into the automatic promotion places in time.

They currently sit in third, six points behind second-placed West Brom, although some big matches coming up against both the Baggies and table-toppers Leeds United could change the picture dramatically.

In the build-up to there big clash with Brentford on Friday night, we take a look at the THREE biggest Fulham stories from the week so far…

Onomah update

The midfielder shared a snap message with fans as he continued his spell on the sidelines with injury.

The summer signing from Spurs has played 23 times for the Whites so far this season but has been missing from action since the clash with Barnsley after undergoing knee surgery, and is not expected to be back until April.

On Monday, however, he took to Instagram to share a message, writing alongside a picture of himself at Craven Cottage: “Miss being on that pitch 🥺”.

Hinchcliffe delivers verdict

The Sky Sports pundit was speaking on the broadcaster’s EFL Podcast, with the topic of automatic promotion in the Championship high on the agenda.

Whilst he admitted to being impressed with the Whites, he also said that he cannot see them catching both Leeds United and West Brom over the next nine games, saying that the consistency of those two will see them up.

However, he did admit that the Fulham side who were promoted under Slavisa Jokanovic was a better team than the one current at Scott Parker’s disposal.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Fulham centre-backs?

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Fulham centre-back? Carlos Salcido Rafik Halliche Matthew Briggs Brede Hangeland

Striker delivers his verdict

Someone who does not agree with the pundit’s viewpoint, however, is young striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale, who was speaking to Goal about his move from Chelsea in the summer as well as Fulham’s chances of promotion.

The 20-year-old has only made one first-team appearance so far this season and he is still confident that they can win promotion come May, insisting that they are too good for the Championship.

There are nine games remaining for the youngster to be proven right and he will surely be hoping his chance will come in that time.