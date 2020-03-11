ICYMI: The 3 biggest Charlton Athletic stories so far this week

It has been a turbulent week for Charlton Athletic with the club facing issues on and off the pitch as the Championship season starts to reach its climax.

Charlton entered the week following a disappointing 1-0 defeat to fellow relegation strugglers Middlesbrough, with this loss at The Valley having plunged Lee Bowyer’s side into grave danger of the drop as they currently sit 22nd in the table.

However, the Addicks on-pitch struggles have been ousted from the headlines over the last couple of days as a result of ongoing problems in the boardroom, with the club’s long-term future now facing uncertainty due to potential financial issues.

Here, we take a look at the three biggest stories at Charlton this week…

Public ownership dispute

There is only one place to start. This story broke on Monday when Charlton’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer hinted he would be pulling his backing of the club, with Charlton chairman Matt Southall then releasing a statement condemning Nimer.

The story then escalated the following day when Charlton confirmed they had accepted Nimer’s resignation before Nimer then stated he would remain as director and would simply not be investing into the club until Southall is removed as chairman.

The conflicting statements mean it is difficult to understand what the exact situation is at present, but it has created significant doubts over the club’s future given that East Street Investments’ main source of finance has now been plunged into doubt.

Darren Pratley’s stern social media message

Charlton’s defeat to Middlesbrough saw the Addicks drop into the relegation zone with just nine matches remaining this campaign, and this prompted Pratley to warn his fellow team-mates to stay off social media ahead of the final run-in.

Pratley has experienced relegation twice previously in his career as his Bolton side dropped out of the Premier League in 2012 before the midfielder was also in the Wanderers’ squad that was relegated from the Championship back in 2016.

Speaking to London News Online, Pratley said: “The boys need to stay focused for the next nine games and if they are on social media, maybe stay off of it. That would be my advice.

“If you go home and are going on the internet, you’re not going to find nice things when you’re down the bottom.”

Naby Sarr and Jonny Williams injury updates

Charlton are now looking ahead to a key trip in their battle for survival as they make the trip to take on fellow strugglers Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, and Bowyer has now provided a brief injury update to London News Online regarding Naby Sarr and Jonny Williams.

Sarr has been absent from Charlton’s defence for the last three matches due to a calf strain and he also looks set to miss the Hull trip, while the Addicks are monitoring the fitness of Williams after making his return to the side during the last two outings.

The Wales international has struggled with a series of injury problems so far this season, but he made his return to the side against Middlesbrough and Bowyer admitted Williams looked tired during his display against the Teesside outfit.

“We’re trying to get Jonny [Williams] up to speed. He looked a little bit off it at the weekend, it’s just fitness,” Bowyer told London News Online.

“He was in such a good place before the injury, when his fitness is up. He looked a completely different player at the weekend. He just looked tired.”