ICYMI: The 3 biggest Cardiff stories so far this week

Cardiff City have had a busy week as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

A 2-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday saw them climb up into ninth in the table, just two points adrift of sixth-placed Preston North End.

Here we take a look at the three biggest stories of the week:

No charge for man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Emiliano Sala case

A 64-year-old man from Yorkshire that was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Cardiff City forward Emiliano Sala will not face a charge, the BBC have confirmed.

The former Nantes striker died in a plane crash that also killed pilot David Ibbotson, two days after joining the South Wales club.

The man was arrested in June but it was confirmed on Wednesday that all action against him had now been dropped.

Warnock tried to sign George Puscas before Reading move

Former Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has claimed that he tried to sign Romanian striker George Puscas as the Bluebirds boss before he joined Reading.

Warnock left the South Wales club in November last year and told the EFL on Quest that he targeted Puscas during the summer.

The 23-year-old has scored nine league goals this term for Mark Bowen’s side following his £8m arrival over the summer.

Neil Harris praises team ahead of Leeds meeting

Neil Harris praised his squad after their 2-0 win over Barnsley on Saturday but also cast his eye ahead to their upcoming meeting with Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team are top of the Championship with nine matches to play, but the Bluebirds have lost just four times in the league since Harris’ arrival in November.

“We’ve got nine games to go and we’re two points off sixth,” he told Wales Online.

“It’s a nice position for us to be in, chasing as the underdog a little bit. Can we catch teams above us? Yes.

“We’ve got the toughest fixture in the Championship next week playing Leeds United, but the second half today wasn’t just built off a team talk at half-time, it was the last 70 minutes against Brentford where we dominated and should have won the game.