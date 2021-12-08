Iconic Chelsea duo emerge as candidates for big Ipswich appointment

Ipswich Town have approached Frank Lampard about their vacant managerial role, while John Terry is also interested in taking over at Portman Road, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The Tractor Boys are currently looking for a new manager following the sacking of Paul Cook on Saturday, in the wake of their goalless draw with League Two strugglers Barrow in the FA Cup.

Now it seems as though the club have identified one potential candidate to take over the role.

According to this latest update, Lampard has emerged as a main target for the club as they look for a replacement for Cook.

Having been Chelsea’s record goalscorer as a player, Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by the club in January, after a year-and-a-half in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Lampard’s former Chelsea teammate Terry – who is the Blues’ third-highest appearance maker of all time – is also said to be keen on taking charge at Ipswich.

The former centre back has been out of work since leaving his role as assistant coach at Aston Villa in the summer, and is now said to want to start his career as a full-time manager with the Tractor Boys.

Former Ipswich defender John McGreal took caretaker charge of the club for their 2-0 defeat at Charlton on Tuesday night, which leaves the club 11th in the League One table, nine points off the play-off places.

Ipswich are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to The DW Stadium to face automatic promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic.

The Verdict

These are two interesting candidates for Ipswich to consider.

While things did not work out as well for Lampard as a manager at Chelsea as they did as a player, that experience could still prove useful.

Meanwhile the fact he previously took Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season as a manager also bodes well, and suggests he could make an impact in the EFL with Ipswich.

Terry is perhaps more of a risk given he has never been a manager, but his coaching experience with Villa, during which time he helped win promotion back to the Premier League, and re-establish themselves in the top-flight, could still prove helpful to him here.

Both would also be eye-catching appointments for Ipswich given the profile they have, and so could be worth considering here.