Ibrahim Cissoko has issued an update from his hospital bed following surgery for a groin/hip flexor issue.

The winger has been a key figure in Wayne Rooney’s side so far this season since completing a loan move from FC Toulouse.

He made 10 appearances in the Championship prior to going half in the first half of the team’s 5-0 loss to Cardiff City.

The Dutchman has not featured since, and is now expected to be out for up to two months following this surgery.

Cissoko has contributed three goals and one assist for Plymouth so far this league season.

Ibrahim Cissoko - Plymouth Argyle league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 10 (9) 3 (1) As of November 5th

Cissoko has issued a message to Plymouth supporters after undergoing a successful surgery on his groin/hip flexor.

The 21-year-old has thanked everyone for their well wishes, and has claimed he hopes to be back in the team soon.

“The surgery went good,” wrote Cissoko, via his personal Instagram page.

“I want to thank god for that.

“I will be back soon.

“I thank everyone for the messages I received.”

Cissoko made the switch to Plymouth in July, and has immediately cemented himself as a key figure in Rooney’s side as they look to battle against relegation to League One.

The winger bagged his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Hull City back in August.

He also scored a brace in their 3-1 win over Luton Town, coming off the bench to help seal an important three points on 27 September.

His absence will come as a big blow to the Pilgrims, who are also without the likes of Joe Edwards, Lewis Gibson, Brendan Galloway, Conor Hazard and Muhamed Tijani.

However, Darko Gyabi will be available for selection once again after missing the clash against his parent club Leeds United last weekend.

Plymouth Argyle league position

Cissoko’s injury will be a blow to Plymouth’s battle against relegation to League One.

The forward is the team’s joint top scorer, alongside Morgan Whittaker, with the pair both on three goals each.

The Pilgrims currently sit 22nd in the table following their 3-0 loss to Leeds last weekend, with the side now losing three of their last four league fixtures.

Next up for Rooney’s side is a crunch clash against 24th place Portsmouth on Tuesday evening at Home Park in an 8pm kick-off, where a victory could take Plymouth out of the bottom three if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Cissoko injury is a huge blow for Plymouth

Cissoko has been a strong addition to the team and has slotted into Rooney’s plans nicely so far.

But his absence for up to two months is a massive amount of game time to be missing and could prove crucial in their survival hopes.

A lot of pressure is now on Whittaker to perform, as he will be relied upon for consistent goals with Cissoko’s absence.

This will be a real challenge for Rooney too, especially with so many other names also out on the sidelines through injury as well.