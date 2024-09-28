Ibrahim Cissoko has issued a message to Plymouth Argyle supporters following the team’s 3-1 win over Luton Town on Friday night.

The 21-year-old bagged an important brace to help the Pilgrims earn their second win of the Championship season.

Wayne Rooney’s side initially took the lead through Rami Al Hajj in the eighth minute before Cissoko doubled their advantage in the second half.

Victor Moses pulled one back for the Hatters just a couple of minutes later but Cissoko finished off the game with his second strike in stoppage time.

This was Plymouth’s second win in three games, moving them above Luton in the table after both have played seven games.

Ibrahim Cissoko for Plymouth Argyle in the Championship (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 7 (6) 3 (0) As of September 28th

Ibrahim Cissoko’s message to Plymouth fans

Cissoko has issued a message to social media following Plymouth’s victory over Luton at Home Park on Friday night.

He has called it a big three points, with the win moving the team clear of the relegation zone ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action.

“Big performance, bigger result!” wrote Cissoko, via Instagram.

“Made it count with two goals and three points.”

Cissoko joined Plymouth on loan over the summer transfer window, signing on a temporary basis from French side Toulouse.

The youngster has proven himself as an important part of Rooney’s first team plans, featuring in all seven of the team’s opening league games (all stats from Fbref).

Cissoko has scored three times from six starts, with his first goal coming in a 1-1 draw against Hull City in August.

He also provided an assist in their 3-0 EFL Cup first round victory over Cheltenham Town.

The 3-1 win over Luton was the first league game of the season he didn’t start, but he made a huge impact after coming off the bench for the final half hour, with his two goals proving crucial to their triumph.

Plymouth Argyle’s start to the season

Plymouth earned their second win of the season on Friday night, moving them to eight points from their opening seven fixtures.

A 4-0 hammering at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day looked an ominous sign for the campaign ahead, but recent results have turned things around for Rooney’s side.

The Pilgrims will be looking to avoid a relegation battle this year, with their two wins in the last three games moving them clear of the bottom three.

Next up for Plymouth is a clash away to Burnley midweek, with a Tuesday night fixture at Turf Moor.

Cissoko goals give Plymouth nice cushion

Plymouth will be focused on staying in the Championship this season, and this win gives the team a bit of a cushion to the bottom three for now.

Their recent performances have been encouraging, and wins over Luton and Sunderland will have supporters impressed.

Cissoko has staked a claim to return to the starting lineup with his impact from the bench on Friday night.

The team can now begin early preparations for Tuesday night, as Burnley will represent another difficult challenge for Rooney’s side.