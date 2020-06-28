Ian Wright reacts to two Leeds United players’ recent showings in win over Fulham

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship table with a convincing 3-0 win over promotion rivals Fulham at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison were all on the scoresheet for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they moved ten points clear of the Cottagers in the league table with seven matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Bielsa’s decision to introduce Pablo Hernandez in the second-half was one of the key moments in the match, with the Spaniard pulling the strings from midfield with relative ease.

It means that Leeds are now three points clear of second-placed West Brom, and more importantly, eight points clear of Brentford, who are sat third in the second tier standings.

The Elland Road faithful will be hoping that Bamford’s goal can give him the much-needed confidence boost in front of goal for Leeds’ remaining matches in the Championship.

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright took to Twitter to praise both Bamford and Hernandez for their influence against Fulham on Saturday.

Lovely finish today @Patrick_Bamford just caught up on it. Hernandez 👌🏾 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 27, 2020

Leeds return to action in midweek when they host relegation-threatened Luton Town at Elland Road in a match they’ll be expected to pick up another win from.

The Verdict:

They were both brilliant against Fulham.

Hernandez seems to be getting better with age, and he’ll have a key role to play in the final seven matches of this year’s campaign for Leeds.

Bamford hasn’t been consistently sharp in front of goal for the Whites, but his goal against the Cottagers was well-taken, and he’ll be hoping that it can give him much-needed confident in front of goal going forward.

I struggle to see anyone stopping Leeds from marching towards promotion into the Premier League this season.