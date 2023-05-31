Ian Wright believes that Newcastle United would be an ideal next destination for James Maddison.

The Leicester City playmaker has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Dean Smith’s side finished 18th in the Premier League table, with a final day victory over West Ham proving too little too late in the club’s efforts to avoid the drop.

Maddison has been with the club since the summer of 2018, signing from Norwich City.

Does James Maddison have a future with Leicester City?

But it has been reported that Tottenham, among other clubs, are interested in signing the England international.

However, Wright has predicted that Newcastle would be a perfect fit for the 26-year-old if he did opt to leave Leicester this summer.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast, the former forward highlighted how he would be a good tactical fit in Eddie Howe’s side.

The 59-year-old believes that he would be an ideal partner to the likes of Alexander Isak or Callum Wilson, particularly with his ability to play quickly in transition.

"[James] Maddison - going to a place like Newcastle, with his energy, he goes somewhere else because that is what’s he about,” said Wright, via Chronicle Live.

“He’s about those fans and entertainment.

"You look at him with his talent, and you can see that when you put him in a team with a front-man with great movement.

“The passes that Maddison will find him with, because he’s so talented.

“I’d love to see him in a team that can transition.

“You can see someone like him, he can lead the transitional part and he can play out in the right team.

“You can see him at Newcastle, you can see him with a young Harry Kane and Son [Heung-min].

“That’s the kind of people he needs to be around.”

Leicester’s time in the Premier League ended on Sunday after nine years in the top flight.

The Foxes are now planning for life in the Championship with the aim of fighting for promotion straight back to the top flight.

Would Newcastle United be an ideal destination for James Maddison?

Maddison is all but guaranteed to leave Leicester this summer, with the Englishman a Premier League calibre player.

Newcastle now have Champions League football to look forward to, and will have money to spend this summer.

The Magpies were interested in him last summer and you can see where Wright is coming from in terms of tactical fit.

Maddison would be a real threat at Newcastle, and he could link up quite well with the team’s existing attacking options.