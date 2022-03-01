Ian Wright issues humourous response to claim from Stoke City’s D’Margio Wright-Phillips

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has responded after his grandson, Stoke City’s D’Margio Wright-Phillips, claimed to be a better finisher than him.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips, who is also the son of former Chelsea, Manchester City and England man Shaun Wright-Phillips, came through the youth ranks at Manchester City, before joining Stoke earlier this year.

The 20-year-old is now already starting to make an impression for the Potters at senior level, making seven first-team appearances for the Championship club, scoring once in a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Fulham.

Perhaps not surprisingly given his ability and family links, the Stoke attacker has earned plenty of attention recently.

In a recent interview, D’Margio claimed that while he sees himself as a similar player to dad Shaun, he also believes is a better finisher than grandfather Ian, something which seems to have caught the attention of the Gunners icon.

Taking to Twitter, Wright shared a screenshot of that quote from D’Margio headling an article, and commented: “Look at the chest on this yute”.

That was accompanied by a number of laughing faces of heart emojis, showing that as ever, Wright is taking things in good humour.

Look at the chest on this yute 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/p4BsR4cFVm — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 1, 2022

The Verdict

Stoke certainly have a player on their hands with D’Margio Wright-Phillips.

The 20-year-old has already caught the eye regularly with his creativity and confidence on the pitch, even at this early stage of his senior career.

As a result, the fact that the Potters recently secured him to a new long-term contract, looks to be an excellent piece of business from the club, that could help them push on for years to come.

Even so, you feel that D’Margio may need to find the net on a more regular basis in the first-team for the Potters, and potentially others in the future, if he is to convince those watching one that he can finish as well as his grandad.