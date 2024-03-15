Highlights Ian Poveda will not be offered a new deal by Leeds United, becoming a free agent in the summer.

Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday are competing to sign Poveda permanently.

Carlton Palmer predicts Sheffield Wednesday is the likely destination for Poveda due to his successful loan spell there.

After finding minutes hard to come by at Leeds United during the first-half of the season, Ian Poveda is enjoying a successful loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The attacker has become a regular feature in Danny Röhl's starting XI, and has missed just one game since moving to Hillsborough and that was last weekend's game against his parent club as he was ineligible.

Since the move to South Yorkshire, Poveda is a man revitalised, and with his contract up at Elland Road in the summer, the Colombian international is playing for a new deal elsewhere.

The 24-year-old is sure to attract interest in the summer, and with that in mind, we looked at the latest transfer news....

Ian Poveda will be released by Leeds United at the end of the season

With his deal set to expire at Elland Road in the summer, Football Insider have reported that Poveda will not be offered a new deal with Daniel Farke's side.

He joined the club in the January window of 2020, and has struggled for playing time with the club thanks to injuries and the club's promotion to the Premier League later that year.

Leeds have a wealth of talent at their disposal this season, and Poveda departed the club on loan with Farke seemingly unable to offer the player the minutes he'd have wanted.

Ian Poveda's time at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2019/20 4 0 1 2020/21 16 0 0 2023/24 10 0 0

Despite joining the club over four years ago, Poveda made just 30 appearances for the Whites, failing to score a goal and registering just one assist.

He made seven Championship appearances for the club this season, but started just one, totaling just 144 minutes of football.

The writing was on the wall for Poveda's future at the club when he was allowed to play international friendlies for Colombia in December, missing crucial league games for Leeds.

Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday race for Poveda's signature

With Poveda available for free in the summer, TeamTalk have reported that Championship duo Birmingham City and his current loan club Sheffield Wednesday will look to sign him on a permanent basis.

As a free agent, the player will be able to weigh up deals from both players and decide which one is more appealing, with TeamTalk reporting that it will come down to which club offers him the more attractive deal.

Both sides are fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the Championship, and it could come down to whoever remains in the division signing Poveda.

As a Colombian international, the player may not want to drop to League One level as this could hamper his chances of being selected for their squads in the future.

Sheffield Wednesday tipped to beat Birmingham City to Poveda's signing

Pundit and ex-England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that a move to Sheffield Wednesday is the more likely outcome for Ian Poveda.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that his current spell on loan with the club will help the Owls secure his services long-term.

He said, "It’s been reported that Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City are to fight for the signature of Ian Poveda this summer.

"His contract is set to expire and Leeds United have made it clear that they will not be renewing his contract.

"Sheffield Wednesday have been in sensational form in the last six or seven games, only losing to Leeds United in recent weeks, who are pushing for automatic promotion.

"It’s an unbelievable turnaround by Danny Rohl and his team to give themselves a chance of staying in the Championship.

"I think that will play an integral part as to where Ian finally signs his contract.

"Obviously he won’t want to play in League One, and he’ll also want some game time.

“He’s done very, very well at Sheffield Wednesday, and the fans have taken to him.

"So should Sheffield Wednesday stay in the Championship, I think they’d have more of a chance of signing him than Birmingham because he lives in the Leeds area, so he won’t have to move house if he signs for Sheffield Wednesday.

“And Danny Rohl has proven, as long as they can keep hold of him and stay in the division, what a top manager he is, and he’s gotten the best out of Poveda.

“He’s had a disappointing time at Leeds United and so it has rekindled his form at Sheffield Wednesday.

"So I think Sheffield Wednesday would have the advantage of signing him, but also if Tony Mowbray, god-willing, recovers from his illness, [he] is a very good coach and likes to work with young players.

“But, as I say, I think the likelihood if he signs for either one of these two teams it will probably be for Sheffield Wednesday, as long as they’re in the Championship next season.”