Leeds United winger Ian Poveda must try and find his way out of Elland Road.

When it comes to transfer activity, fans are often more inclined to focus on who might arrive as opposed to who could head for the exit.

For Leeds fans, exits from Elland Road are all they've had to read about. Luke Ayling, Darko Gyabi and Djed Spence have all moved on to pastures new.

Another player who should be following the trio out of Elland Road is Poveda.

Leeds United must sanction Ian Poveda exit

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League, the 23-year-old probably felt first-team chances would materialise in West Yorkshire; the club's Championship status could have led to some major departures on top of who left anyway.

However, Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto all remained at the club despite some serious summer interest. Furthermore, the addition of Jaidon Anthony has led to Poveda being near the bottom of Farke's attacking options.

Ian Poveda 2023/24 statistics, as per FotMob Matches Starts Goals Assists 8 1 0 0

Eight appearances, one start and zero goals sums up what has been an extremely frustrating six months for the Colombian.

A loan exit before the end of the January window would suit both Poveda and Leeds, taking him to the end of his contract at Elland Road and giving him the chance to explore what else is out there, similar to what has happened with Ayling.

Firstly, the 23-year-old needs to play first-team football. He has previously enjoyed temporary stints at Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers, scoring three times for the Seasiders are showing flashes of the tricky talent he has cutting in from the right-edge.

Looking to head to another Championship or even top-end League One club could see Poveda's career back on track. For Leeds, moving the winger out could free up room for Daniel Farke to strengthen ahead of what is shaping up to be an extremely tight automatic promotion race - Poveda has been used sparingly by Farke and clearly doesn't have the same trust as Summerville, James, Anthony and Gnonto.

In truth, the winger has never really found top form at Elland Road. A solitary assist in 30 matches for The Whites is pretty grim reading and demonstrates the lack of impact the ex-Man City, Chelsea and Barcelona prospect has had during his four years at Elland Road.

With Poveda out of contract in the summer, now feels like the right time for the winger's Elland Road career to come to a close. A fresh start is certainly required to get his stagnant career back on track.

Poveda leaving could lead Leeds United to Benson

Despite a significant number of departures, Farke is yet to kickstart his January business.

Burnley's Manuel Benson has reportedly been a long-term target and Poveda's departure could open the door for another wide forward.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are still trying to convince Benson to make the move to West Yorkshire, despite Southampton supposedly reaching an agreement.

Football Insider claimed the Saints had won the race for the 26-year-old, however, a move is yet to materialise. Elsewhere, a right back feels like a priority for Farke.

Ayling's departure has left Leeds light in that area and Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay has emerged as a target. The Daily Mail reports that Leeds and Southampton are both monitoring the 20-year-old, who has returned from an injury-hampered loan spell with Preston North End.

With Saints and Leeds targeting similar players, the following days could have a major impact on who clinches automatic promotion come the end of the season. In what is shaping up to be a close contest, the fine margins will ultimately determine who returns to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The aforementioned race for Benson, then, could be something that is crucial. Leeds freeing up that room in their squad for him by shipping Poveda out this week might be what gives them an edge over Southampton.