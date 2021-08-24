Ian Poveda sends five-word social media message to Blackburn Rovers fans as Leeds United switch confirmed

Ian Poveda has taken to his personal Twitter account to issue a clear message to Blackburn Rovers supporters following his confirmed move from Leeds United.

Blackburn had been in the market to add to their options in the wide area ahead of the transfer deadline. They have managed to now confirm the arrival of Poveda on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old had managed to make 14 Premier League appearances last season for Leeds all of which came from the bench. However, he had yet to make an appearance for the Whites at the start of the new campaign.

Having arrived from Manchester City in January 2020, the winger has managed to make 20 appearances for Leeds’ first-team under Marcelo Bielsa.

Following the confirmed move to Blackburn, Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta revealed that the Whites see Tony Mowbray’s side as the ideal place for him to continue his development.

While he also suggested that he hopes Poveda can make a similar impression to the one that Harvey Elliott made with Rovers last term.

12 of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Blackburn were founded in 1875 True False

Following the confirmation of his loan switch to Blackburn, Poveda took to his personal Twitter account to insist that he can not wait to get started for Rovers, as he relishes the chance to get some regular game time in the Championship.

Can’t wait to get started 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YPLNyNy05Q — Iancarlo (@IancarloP) August 23, 2021

The verdict

This has all the makings of a quality signing for Blackburn to have made this summer. Poveda is a player with a lot of talent and he has gained plenty of invaluable experience working under Bielsa.

While getting the chance to come on in Premier League games and make an impact will have also provided him with a lot of important lessons.

The 21-year-old is now at the age where he will really benefit from spending a full season out on loan in the Championship at a club where he can command regular starts.

Blackburn seems to be a perfect place for him because Mowbray gives freedom to his creative attacking talents to express themselves in the final third.

It will now be up to Poveda to show that he can grab that chance and highlight his qualities on a consistent basis.

It seems that Leeds still have high hopes for Poveda but they will be keen for him to go and show his talent in the Championship this term.

Rovers should benefit from having a fully motivated player of Poveda’s talents within their dressing room and he should help to take on some of the creativity that has been lost by Elliott’s return to Liverpool.