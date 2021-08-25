Ian Poveda reveals what he wants from his time at Blackburn Rovers after Leeds United switch

Ian Poveda has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Leeds United and sees no reason why the club cannot compete for promotion to the Premier League, he told the club’s website.

Seven points from their opening four games constitutes an excellent start to the season for Blackburn Rovers, wins over Swansea City and Nottingham Forest have helped Tony Mowbray’s side put last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong’s departure to Southampton to back of supporters’ minds.

In the absence of Armstrong, Poveda is keen to make sure their no lack of ambition amongst the squad.

He said: “I want to help the team achieve the goals and I see no reason why we shouldn’t be battling up there up towards the top of the Championship.

“We have to take each game as it comes, enjoy our football and remain focused throughout the season.

“The intensity will be nothing new to me. I know the physical demands have to be met and that’s no problem for me. Football’s evolving all the time but the hard work will always remain.” he added.

Mowbray’s ninth placed Rovers will meet their match in Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium this Saturday, looking for some early season bragging rights on the cusp of the first international break this term.

The Verdict

Poveda looks a very intriguing signing and everyone at Ewood Park will be hoping the 21-year-old can have a similar impact to that of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott last season.

The Londoner is a graduate of the Manchester City academy but has had limited first team opportunities under Marcelo Bielsa since signing for the Yorkshire club, only representing Leeds United 20 times since joining in January 2020.

Poveda is ambitious and clearly sees this as an opportunity to catapult himself back into the Whites’ first team picture, Blackburn fans will be in for some edge of their seats entertainment if the precocious talent can flourish in this loan spell.

12 of these 25 Blackburn Rovers facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Blackburn were founded in 1875 True False