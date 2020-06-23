Ian Poveda issues upbeat Leeds United message ahead of Fulham clash

Leeds United’s promotion bid was dealt a significant blow in their first game back in action, as they were beaten 2-0 by play-off chasing Cardiff City on Sunday.

Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel scored either side of half-time, as the Bluebirds closed the gap on sixth-placed Preston North End with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda made his first-team debut for Leeds against Cardiff, as he replaced Helder Costa with 13 minutes remaining on the day.

The 20-year-old signed from Manchester City back in the January transfer window, and will be hoping that he can build on a bright showing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from the Yorkshire Evening Post), Poveda labelled his debut as ‘bittersweet’ moment.

“Regarding my debut I feel like it was bittersweet. Obviously the result wasn’t the best but I’m really grateful for the opportunity the manager gave me.

“Regarding my performance I feel like I have a lot more to offer. I’m excited to keep improving and keep showing what I can do.

“My performance is not something I’m proud of, but I’m learning from it and I know what I can bring to the team. I’ll just keep working hard and pushing on.”

Poveda went on to admit that the defeat to Cardiff hasn’t affected their confidence levels, and insisted that they’re looking forward to getting back to winning ways, starting with a positive result against promotion rivals Fulham this weekend.

The Cottagers are seven points adrift of Leeds in the Championship table, and so it could be a crucial game for the Whites in deciding which team is to have serious ambitions of winning promotion into the Premier League this season.

“I don’t think our confidence has shattered one bit.

“Everyone is still working hard, we know what we can do, we just have to go and execute it.”

“We’re looking at every game, taking it game by game, we don’t look who we have in four games time, just who the next opposition is.

“We’re just looking at the next one, we’re going to go in and give 100 per cent and smash it, to come away with three points and a good result.

“That’s what we train for, why we give our all in training, the coaching staff and players. That’s our focus right now, we’ve got Fulham next and that’s what we’re going to do, go in and give 100 per cent and smash it.”

The Verdict:

I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

Poveda has been unlucky not to have featured more for the first-team with Leeds, but he’s

Leeds can’t afford to dwell on this result though, as they simply cannot let their performance levels slip at such a crucial stage of this year’s campaign.

They’ve done it in the past, and it’s vital that Bielsa’s side respond to this defeat in the best way possible, which is to be picking up three points against promotion rivals Fulham this weekend.