Ian Maatsen’s situation at Chelsea as Burnley eye fresh deal: What is the latest news on the matter?

After an impressive loan spell at Coventry City last season, Burnley wasted no time in snapping up Dutch wing-back Ian Maatsen ahead of the 2022/23 season.

It is a loan move that has gone on to be a huge hit, too, with Maatsen contributing well in a side that are running away with the Championship at present.

Indeed, the 20-year-old has played 29 league matches so far this campaign, in which he has scored four goals and registered five assists.

That sort of form has reportedly left Burnley keen on a fresh deal for the Dutchman when they eventually go on to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

With that said, below, we’ve taken a look at the very latest news on the matter.

What is the latest?

The very latest reports on the matter came this weekend, with a report suggesting that Ian Maatsen could well find himself back at Burnley for next season.

Quiz: Are these 20 Burnley FC facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Burnley play in the Championship Real Fake

Indeed, The Sun claim that Chelsea are expected to be open to allowing Maatsen to leave Stamford Bridge on loan once again this summer.

With just one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, it is reported that this will likely involve signing a new contract before then heading back out on loan.

In that sense, if you’re Burnley, this is a promising update if you only wanted to land Maatsen on loan again, and not necessarily permanently.

However, the above report does contract a report that surfaced a few weeks ago regarding Chelsea and Maatsen this summer.

Indeed, last week, The Express reported that Chelsea are planning a fire sale this summer, with owner Todd Boehly said to have already begun plans to raise funds by offloading a number of unwanted members of the Chelsea squad when the transfer window opens.

Maatsen was name-dropped in the above report as a potential name that could be moved on to generate funds, which would obviously open up a potential permanent move to Burnley.

With reports such as the two linked above both surfacing in recent weeks, it’s hard to know exactly what the future holds for Maatsen.