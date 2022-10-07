Ian Maatsen starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Coventry on Saturday

Burnley played some solid, attacking football against Stoke and yet they still couldn’t come away from the fixture with all three points.

It’s been a common theme of their season so far – they’ve excelled and looked sharp but have not been able to hold onto their lead and have had to settle for stalemates. In fact, four of their last five Championship outings have ended as draws.

Against Stoke, the side were on top and arguably should have won the fixture. A late equaliser from the Potters though ensured that the Clarets had to settle for yet another draw.

Ahead of their next game against Coventry then, they won’t want a repeat performance – and here is how they could lineup for that fixture.

In defence, the left side could perhaps do with a shake up for the Coventry fixture, with Ian Maatsen to come back into the side on that flank. It’s no slight on Vitinho, who has proven he can be an asset to Burnley, but he lost 14 duels against Stoke which is more than anyone else on the field. Maatsen has proven his talent when he’s on the field and it might be worth giving the Brazilian a rest then and taking a different approach on that side of the field. The rest of the backline should remain the same though, with Connor Roberts even getting on the scoresheet against the Potters.

In the centre of the field, Josh Cullen and Jack Cork continued to form an excellent partnership, where they are allowed to both break up opposition attacks and dictate their own play. Cullen in particular was superb against Stoke, completing more passes than anyone else in the fixture. Cork is also always a reliable head.

Further forward, Josh Brownhill is really thriving in that attacking midfield role. He is creating chances aplenty and can score goals of his own too and it has become really hard for opposition defences to stop him. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet and should feature alongside Nathan Tella again and Samuel Bastien, who can play on that right flank and should come into the side.

Upfront, Jay Rodriguez has proven to be Burnley’s number one attacker at the moment. He’s bagged five goals already this season with one assist and should have been on the scoresheet again against Stoke, if not for the woodwork. He will keep his place in the team then.