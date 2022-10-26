Ian Maatsen sends message to Burnley supporters after club’s triumph over Norwich City

Ian Maatsen has taken to Instagram to thank Burnley’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with Norwich City.

The Clarets moved to the top of the Championship standings as they sealed all three points at Turf Moor.

Despite dominating proceedings in the first-half of this fixture, Burnley were unable to make the breakthrough during this particular period.

Anass Zaroury narrowly missed the target with two efforts while Nathan Tella’s strike was deflected wide.

Following the break, Todd Cantwell’s strike was blocked by Johann Berg Gudmundsson before Josh Brownhill went close for Burnley.

The Clarets were awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute when Manuel Benson’s cross hit Grant Hanley’s arm.

Jay Rodriguez fired his spot-kick past goalkeeper Angus Gunn to give Burnley the lead.

Arijanet Muric prevented Norwich from scoring an equaliser shortly after Rodriguez’s goal as he produced a good save to deny Teemu Pukki.

Currently two points clear of their nearest challengers Queens Park Rangers, Burnley will be keen to back up this latest victory by securing a positive result in their meeting with Reading on Saturday.

Following his side’s triumph over Norwich, Maatsen opted to share a message with the club’s supporters on Instagram.

The Dutchman posted: “Let’s gooo, big win tonight.

“Thanks for the support and love once again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Maatsen (@maatsen_)

The Verdict

Burnley’s impressive start to life under the guidance of Vincent Kompany shows no signs of slowing down as they produced yet another assured performance last night.

After missing his side’s clashes with Birmingham City and Sunderland, Maatsen marked his return to action by delivering the goods in a defensive sense for his side.

The full-back helped Burnley claim a clean-sheet by making five interceptions as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.94.

Having been directly involved in five league goals this season, Maatsen will be determined to add to this particular tally against a Reading side who have only managed to win one of their last five Championship games.

