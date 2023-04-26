Ian Maatsen has issued a big thank you to Burnley after the Clarets sealed the Championship title with a win against Blackburn Rovers last night, taking to Twitter.

Rovers spent a decent chunk of the game as the better side - but the visitors' class shone through at Ewood Park in the end with Manuel Benson's superb second-half strike proving to be the difference between the two teams.

There was a lot of nervousness on social media coming into this clash because of the lineup Vincent Kompany selected, with Jordan Beyer injured and Taylor Harwood-Bellis being demoted to the bench.

But it turned out to be the perfect night for the Clarets who were able to celebrate in their arch-rivals' backyard - and they can really start the party now with just a couple of games left to go before the end of this term.

Ian Maatsen's message

Although their loanees are set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, most will have grown an attachment to the Clarets considering the integral role many have played in helping the club to seal promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

One of those players is Ian Maatsen, with the Lancashire outfit thought to be keen on bringing him back to Turf Moor during the summer after seeing him make valuable contributions both defensively and in the final third.

He celebrated last night's victory by posting: "Thank you so much @BurnleyOfficial ❤️ CHAMPIONSSSSSSS".

Will last night help Burnley to get a permanent deal over the line?

Maatsen's attachment to the Clarets is probably growing by the day with the Dutchman continuing to create good memories at Turf Moor.

He may have suffered some low moments during his time there, including his dismissal against Blackpool, the away defeat against Sheffield United and last weekend's loss against Queens Park Rangers.

But he has enjoyed great success there and has played regularly under Kompany, so you feel the Lancashire outfit have a good opportunity to recruit him.

Football Insider believes he isn't likely to be a big part of Chelsea's plans going forward - and that could potentially allow the second-tier league leaders to swoop in and recruit the left-back on a long-term deal.

Last night's amazing scenes will only help to persuade the player to make a return to Kompany's side - and you feel he would definitely be open to another switch there considering the fact he isn't likely to be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge next term.