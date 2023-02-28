Ian Maatsen joins: 3 potential Burnley transfer developments that would excite supporters

Burnley are likely to have a decent amount of money to spend during the summer transfer window for two key reasons.

Firstly, they are expected to win promotion to the Premier League in the coming months after putting themselves in such a strong position, with the likes of Sheffield United and Middlesbrough unlikely to catch them now considering how consistent they have been.

Being in the top flight will give them the ability to spend more in the market, with owner Alan Pace knowing that he will generate a huge amount of revenue from TV deals and sponsorship agreements.

The money they raised from player sales last summer should also help them and although the likes of Lyle Foster and Scott Twine cost a decent amount to bring in, Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet’s sales should boost their budget slightly.

With this in mind then, they should be able to get busy when the next window comes along and the Clarets’ supporters will be excited to see who comes in as the Vincent Kompany era continues.

We take a look at three potential transfer developments that would probably excite their fanbase if they were to happen.

Maatsen joins permanently

Ian Maatsen has been an excellent asset for the Clarets this term, recording an impressive four goals and five assists in 29 league appearances this season.

He’s had very few low points this season, with his red card against Blackpool potentially the most disappointing moment of his time at Turf Moor so far.

But overall, the 20-year-old has been a superb addition and with just one year left on his contract at parent club Chelsea, Kompany’s side could have the confidence to launch a permanent bid for him.

If they can get a long-term deal over the line, that could allow them to keep him for a while and/or sell him on for a sizeable fee in the future.

The league leaders want him back – but whether they can secure him permanently remains to be seen, with the Blues unlikely to want to let him go for cheap.

Clarets try and secure Gyokeres

Back in the early stages of December, The Sun claimed that Kompany’s men were interested in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been in superb form once again this season.

Registering 15 league goals in 33 appearances this season, he isn’t likely to be short of interest during the summer window when he will have just one year left on his contract, potentially allowing the Clarets to lure him away from the Coventry Building Society Arena on a reasonably cheap deal.

Football Insider believes he could be lured away from the Midlands for £10m-£12m – but AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United are believed to be monitoring his situation.

With this in mind, the Lancashire side will probably have to move quickly if they want to have a good chance of signing him.

If they don’t pursue a permanent move for Michael Obafemi, he could be a good addition and certainly someone who can be an asset at Turf Moor for the long term.

Beyer stays put

There could be a fair bit of movement in the centre-back department during the summer window, with CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally potentially going out on loan again after sealing temporary exits in January.

Ameen Al-Dakhil could join them if he looks set to have his game time limited next term because the Clarets will be keen to see him play regularly – and both Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are only at the club on loan.

Hjalmar Ekdal looks set to be an asset for the long term but with James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Collins and Kevin Long leaving the club in the past year, they may need to strengthen this area considerably in the summer.

Keeping someone like Beyer who has already become accustomed to life at the club could be valuable – and you feel the supporters would be happy if he signed permanently.

According to The Sun, he will probably be staying.