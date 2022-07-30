Ian Maatsen issues Burnley message after scoring winner v Huddersfield Town

Burnley made a promising start back to life in the Championship when they beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 last night.

In their first competitive match under new boss Vincent Kompany, the Clarets looked brilliant at times, with a clear change in philosophy from their previous boss.

The only goal of the game came from Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen, who produced a smart finish with his right foot when the ball fell to him inside the Terriers box.

Following the match, Maatsen, who impressed aside from his goal, too, had the following message for Burnley fans.

“What a start!” the 20-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Happy to make my debut and score my first goal for @burnleyofficial 🙏🏾.

“Thanks for the amazing support see you guys next week 😁💜.”

Maatsen impressed on loan at Coventry City last term but scored just three times and assisted once in his 40 league outings for the Sky Blues.

If last night’s match is anything to go by, we can certainly expect Maatsen’s direct goal contributions to improve this season given the attacking freedom he was given down the left hand side.

The Verdict

What a brilliant start to life at Burnley for Ian Maatsen.

Having played in a wing-back role at Coventry for the vast majority of the time, it could have taken him a bit of time to adjust to once again playing in a back four.

However, he was essentially playing wing-back in a four last night, and if given that freedom for the rest of the season, he will thrive at Turf Moor.

Whilst his goal was a bonus, Maatsen’s overall performance was an impressive one. Exciting times ahead for the young full-back, indeed.