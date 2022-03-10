Ian Maatsen in: Is this Coventry City’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Coventry City suffered a tough setback in their hunt for a Sky Bet Championship play-off place earlier this week.

The 1-0 loss to Luton Town leaves the Sky Blues 11th in the league table and six points adrift of Luton themselves in sixth.

That being said, it is certainly not over for Mark Robins’ side, who can still make a play-off challenge if they put together a good run of results.

In order to do that, they will need their best players on the pitch.

Here, FLW takes a look at what we think the Sky Blues best XI is on paper, providing everybody is fit.

Some of these positions were easy to choose, one of them being goalkeeper Simon Moore, who we think is City’s best bet in net.

In front of him sits a back three from left to right consisting of Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam. Michael Rose might have something to say about this though.

As may January recruit Jake Bidwell, who misses out at left-wing-back to Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen – purely on Maatsen’s contributions across the season, with Bidwell having only arrived in January.

On the opposite side is Todd Kane who has been a mainstay for Coventry this season.

In the midfield two I’ve gone for newly-contracted Gustavo Hamer alongside Ben Sheaf, with Callum O’Hare just ahead of them. I don’t think there would be any argument with these three.

The same goes for in the two striking positions.

Viktor Gyokeres occupies one spot, having bagged 13 goals so far this season, whilst Matt Godden occupies the other having netted 10 times.

These two get the nod over Martyn Waghorn by some distance.

The Sky Blues will be looking to get their play-off push back on track on Saturday when they face Sheffield United at the Coventry Building Society Arena.