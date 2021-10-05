Ian Maatsen at Coventry City: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen is currently thriving out on loan with Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship, with the Sky Blues having been something of a collective surprise package so far.

Mark Robins and his squad currently find themselves sitting pretty in third place of the league standings at the time of writing, with their most recent 4-1 home win over Fulham showing the rest of the division that they really mean business.

Maatsen has taken to playing at the Coventry Building Society Arena like a duck to water and as a result of that, we have decided to take a look at how he has been getting on so far in our latest hat-trick piece…

How’s it gone so far?

Things couldn’t have gone much better for the young Dutchman so far, with his first proper taste of Championship football having been filled with plenty of success.

The young left back has largely started on the left hand side of a midfield four as an attacking wing back, which has allowed him to showcase his offensive skill set.

Possessing good crossing and dribbling abilities, Maatsen has been free to get up and down the flank when the Sky Blues are on the attack, with his licence to roam under Robins being best evidenced by his stunning strike against Fulham at the weekend.

He has certainly added another edge to Coventry’s game and has played all 11 league matches so far.

What issues does he face?

There have been some instances when the teenager has been caught too far up the pitch, but this is an issue that can be phased out over the time through coaching his in game habits.

Striking up the balance between knowing when to surge forward and knowing when to track back is tough for even the more experienced full backs, so it’s just something that Maatsen will have to adapt to over time.

Maatsen largely played as part of a back four during his previous loan spell in League One with Charlton Athletic, which therefore means he has had to grow used to playing in a new system at Coventry that allows him to venture forward more often.

These improvements will certainly come with time, with the youngster only sure to benefit from the experiences that he is getting at present.

What’s next?

Robins will be looking for the loanee to continue as he has been doing, with his performances having earnt him rave reviews.

As for his situation at Chelsea, Maatsen is still contracted to the UEFA Champions League winners until the summer of 2024 and will certainly be viewed as a potential future prospect by the Blues.

Getting a full season of first team football under his belt could prove invaluable moving forwards.

And if the Sky Blues continue in their current vein of form, Maatsen could even be celebrating a lot more than just becoming a regular with the Midlands outfit.