Ian Holloway wants to get back into management and is very keen on the Bristol Rovers job after initial talks with the club, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The former Blackpool man would reportedly jump at the chance if he were to be offered the job but even though talks have taken place the club are looking at numerous options.

Joey Barton's stint at the club came to an end after an inconsistent start to the campaign which left Rovers in 16th place after thirteen league games so now the search for his replacement is well and truly on.

Why is Ian Holloway so keen on the Bristol Rovers job?

Holloway has not been in the dugout for three years since he was sacked by Grimsby Town who were in League Two at the time so to get a chance after being out in the cold in the third tier is a lucrative offer.

The 60-year-old certainly still has plenty of years left in management if he wants it, so it will be important for him to not let any potential offers pass him by hence the enthusiasm for this role.

On top of all that, the Bristol Rovers job is a promising proposition after they brought in 13 new players in the summer transfer window.

They've got no shortage of attacking talent and the ownership have made it clear they want to challenge for promotion in League One, which should appeal to any prospective candidate.

Who else are Bristol Rovers considering for the job?

The Gas are looking at several other managers as well as Holloway with Garry Monk being linked with the job alongside the former Blackpool boss.

As well as Monk other candidates reportedly include Dean Holden and Karl Robinson, who have both been in jobs much more recently than the former Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Whether that gives them an advantage over Holloway and Monk remains to be seen with the club set to assess their options before deciding who is most suited for the job.

Why would Bristol Rovers want Ian Holloway?

Taking a look at the club's current situation, what is needed is someone to steady the ship as they are only five points above the dreaded relegation zone into League Two.

However, as well as that Holloway could bring a long-term plan that could include fighting for promotion as he has certainly proved he is capable of that in his previous jobs.

At QPR, Blackpool and Crystal Palace Holloway managed play-off wins to get the sides promoted so if he is given time he may be able to provide that competitive edge to this Bristol Rovers side.

Not only that, he knows the Gas and is a popular figure among the fanbase - having played for and managed the club in the past.

The argument against that being the case is of course his most recent job at Grimsby, which saw him resign after just under a year at the helm whilst leaving the club in 20th place in the league.

That was his first time in the fourth tier though and it may just be the case that his management style was not suited for that division while after three years out, he may well be more rejuvenated than ever.

It would no doubt be a risk to hire Holloway but without risks, there isn't any reward, which is something he has been proven to deliver.