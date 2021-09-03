Ian Holloway sends passionate Bristol City, Bristol Rovers message involving Garner and Johnson

Ian Holloway has urged Bristol City and Bristol Rovers supporters to be careful what they wish for amid fans’ opinions on Nigel Pearson and Joey Barton.

Pearson has earned mixed reviews since taking the reins at Ashton Gate, but his side have picked up seven points from a possible 15 at the start of this campaign.

Rovers, meanwhile, have endured a difficult start to the season under Barton. The Gas have lost three of their opening five games, picking up only four points.

Pressure has began to build on Barton, then, with a portion of City fans also not overly convinced by Pearson either.

Speaking to Bristol Live, though, Ian Holloway urged fans to be careful what they wish for, touching on how former managers have got since leaving both clubs.

He said: “Where do you think your clubs would be now if Ben Garner had remained Rovers manager and Lee Johnson was still in charge at Ashton Gate?

“I think the honest answer in both cases is better off. And that’s why at a time when we are all celebrating the return of crowds to our stadiums, I want to issue a message to supporters of both Bristol clubs.

“It is to get firmly behind Joey Barton and Nigel Pearson and show a high degree of patience as they perform much-needed rebuilding operations.

“I could add ‘be careful what you wish for’. The critics on social media who hounded Garner and Johnson, putting pressure on the respective boards to sack them, should take a look at the current Football League tables.”

He continued later on, saying: “So come on Rovers and City fans. Enjoy being back supporting your teams and be as positive as you can. There are bound to be setbacks as the current managers bed new players into our teams and you can play a huge role the recovery programmes by understanding that.”

Garner was replaced by Paul Tisdale last season, and is now in charge of Swindon Town who currently sit fourth in League Two having picked up 10 points.

Johnson, meanwhile, is in charge of Sunderland and sit top of League One having accrued 12 points from five games.

The Verdict

I understand what Holloway is saying here, particularly about Barton.

He was in charge of Fleetwood, but he is still a relatively inexperienced boss who is still somewhat learning his trade in management.

Rovers have sacked too many managers in recent seasons, and for me, they need to stick with a manager and give him a few windows.

League Two is a difficult league, and managers need time to get to grips with their squads.