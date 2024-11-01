New Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has revealed that the club's targets for this season are to win promotion and to go deep in a cup competition.

The Robins acted very fast to make sure a new manager was in after they decided to part ways with Mark Kennedy. They were 22nd in League Two when the switch was made, and, in their first game in the post-Kennedy era, they picked up a point late on against former league leaders Gillingham.

Holloway was in attendance for that game, but was only stationed in the stands rather than on the touchline, although he did take the opportunity to pass on some advice to that day's coaching team during the match, as was shown by footage on social media.

He takes charge of his first game as Swindon boss this weekend, when they face fellow League Two strugglers Colchester United at home in the FA Cup.

Part of what is expected of the former Blackpool boss is to make waves in the cup and make it a few rounds deep, as well as an ambitious goal of winning promotion, despite their lowly league standing.

Ian Holloway reveals Swindon Town promotion goal

The new boss has been set a target by the club's owner, Clem Morfuni, of getting them back to League One for the first time in nearly five years.

Holloway said, via the Swindon Advertiser, ahead of his side's FA Cup tie: "It is a wonderful competition and we need a cup run and Clem has already told me that he wants promotion and a cup run – I said ‘alright, I’ll do all of that in seven months, that is no problem. No pressure.’

"I want to see the players understanding the connections that they could have with each other and to try and add to what they have been taught up to now. If I try and change everything all in one then it is not going to work," continued the Town manager.

"It is about making everybody feel that it is ok to fail as long as you are failing in the right way.

"I have just talked about how many points we have to play for, which is 96. That is quite a lot of points.

"Whatever was happening before, I want to be judged by the end of my time here and if I can extend that then I would be delighted but I have to earn that.

"I am determined in this role to deliver to him [Morfuni] what he wants and I am sure that he wants that success.

"Sometimes it takes a long time and seven months isn’t a long time, but hopefully it is enough for me to prove to him and the fans that I can do that on the pitch."

Holloway has been set a very difficult task by Swindon's owners

Changing your manager at this stage of the campaign more often than not means one thing, and one thing only: your team is not doing well.

Unless the boss just walks out on you, there is almost no other reason to make a switch this early on.

And Swindon aren't doing well. You don't end up on 12 points from 14 games if you're performing at your best, and if you are performing at your best, and you're still in that position, then there are even bigger issues.

2024/25 League Two table (as of 01/11/24) Team P GD Pts 20 Accrington Stanley 13 -7 13 21 Colchester United 13 -4 12 22 Swindon Town 14 -5 12 23 Carlisle United 14 -16 8 24 Morecambe 14 -13 7

In total fairness, the title is not the target that Holloway has been given to hit - any form of promotion will do, apparently.

That said, Ollie has been given some mountain to climb if that is the genuine expectation of the club's ownership.