Ian Holloway reacts to key incident during Derby’s win over Reading

Ian Holloway has stated that Tom Lawrence didn’t need to get involved with Matt Miazga after the pair clashed in Derby County’s win over Reading.

The full-time whistle had gone when both Miazga and Lawrence saw red with a number of swings thrown from the Reading man, whilst the Derby player went to headbutt the American.

Both were sent-off and will now miss the next three games for their club, and for the Rams this could be a crucial blow with vital matches coming up in the race for the play-offs.

One of the games that Lawrence will miss is the local derby with rivals Nottingham Forest, and Holloway has expressed that there was no need for the clash, especially from a game changer.

Speaking to EFL on Quest about Lawrence’s part in the incident, Holloway said: “There is absolutely no need for his clash with Miazga.

“The referee got it right, I can’t believe that the lads didn’t go over there and sort it out.

“He’s a game changer, you don’t need to do it. What is he doing?”

The Verdict

Holloway is spot on, and there was no need from either of them, especially considering the game had just come to an end.

Now, Derby will be without one of their best players and more influential stars heading into the final seven games of the season and it could be the difference between them finishing where they want to, or not.

With play-offs still a serious possibility, it was easy to see why Phillip Cocu was angry after yesterday’s game and Holloway’s comments are completely justifiable after the altercation on the pitch.