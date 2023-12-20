Highlights Ian Holloway defends Wayne Rooney as a manager, praising his empathy and predicting a turnaround for Birmingham City despite their recent poor results.

Holloway criticizes the timing and circumstances of Rooney's appointment, highlighting the success of previous manager John Eustace.

Holloway believes that Rooney needs to be backed by the new owners and given time to shape the squad in the January window in order to improve results.

Ian Holloway has given his verdict on Wayne Rooney’s capability as a manager and the controversy surrounding his Birmingham City appointment.

The Blues opted to change managers during the October international break despite John Eustace leading the team to a top six position at the time.

Rooney was brought in by the new owners at St. Andrew’s in a bid to freshen things up at the Midlands outfit, and put their mark on the club they took over in the summer.

Since taking the reins of the first team squad, the 37-year-old has overseen just two wins and two draws in 11 games.

Rooney’s side take on Plymouth Argyle this weekend, with the Pilgrims now without a manager following Steven Schumacher’s departure for Stoke City.

Holloway: Rooney “not how the media perceive him to be”

Holloway has defended Rooney amid criticism over the results he has achieved at Birmingham so far, backing him to turn things around at St. Andrew’s.

However, he has predicted that the Blues will suffer yet another defeat this weekend when they visit Home Park.

“I've heard an awful lot about Wayne Rooney,” said Holloway via Genting Casino.

“I had the privilege of talking to Liam Rosenior and how he spoke about Wayne was quite amazing, honestly.

“The empathy that he's got [is impressive].

“It's unusual for someone as good as Wayne because normally they're asking you to be as good as them.

“Wayne is apparently not like that, he's got so much empathy.

“It's not how the media perceive him to be.

“It's just awkward how he got the job and the time he got it.

“Eustace was doing so well and it was unusual for Birmingham to make a decision like that.

“Obviously, they have lofty ambitions.

“It was a big shock to the players.

“If you're in the top six, you don't expect your manager to get the sack if he's earned his stripes and is doing the job brilliantly.

“But, when ownership changes, they usually want their own man.

“It was a little bit strange.

“Give Wayne Rooney time, it's just been awkward for the players.

“I believe in Wayne, I think he's going to be as good a manager as he was a player.

“It's just a slightly odd scenario.

"Moving on to Plymouth, Steven Schumacher is an absolutely fantastic coach and he's taken the Stoke job, but he should have stayed with the Green Army!

“The pitch is fantastic, Home Park is a wonderful ground.

“He didn't need to look anywhere else, you can do it at that wonderful club, he should have kept going.

“It was brilliant what he was doing, I really liked him.

“I think it will end in a Plymouth win with the odd goal. Plymouth 2-1 Birmingham.”

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham lost 3-2 to Leicester City on Monday night, keeping them 17th in the Championship table, behind Plymouth in 16th due to an inferior goal difference.

The two sides meet at Home Park in a 3pm kick-off this Saturday.

Rooney’s under pressure already

Rooney was always going to be up against it given the circumstances of his appointment, which was beyond his control.

Eustace was a popular figure, with many agreeing he was harshly treated by the new owners.

However, Rooney must now be backed otherwise the new owners will lose all credibility entirely.

The January window will be a key time for the club, as it should give the manager a chance to mould the squad closer to his liking, which should help boost results.