Ian Holloway believes Michael Beale is lucky to have been given the opportunity to manage Sunderland.

Beale was appointed earlier this week as the long-term successor to Tony Mowbray, who was dismissed at the start of the month.

The 43-year-old previously managed QPR and Rangers, before losing his position at Ibrox after a poor start to this season.

The former assistant manager to Steven Gerrard failed to last a full year with the Scottish giants, but is back in management with the Wearside outfit.

Beale will be tasked with getting the Black Cats to compete for promotion to the Premier League in 2024.

Holloway: “He should count himself very lucky”

Holloway is unsure of whether Beale is the right man to bring Sunderland forward, claiming Mowbray should have been kept as manager instead.

The 60-year-old has predicted the new head coach to lose his first game in charge this weekend when they host Coventry City.

Speaking via Genting Casino, Holloway said: “I don’t know Michael Beale personally, but I know he has quite a big following and gets good jobs, even if he hasn't done very well in his previous role.

“After losing his job in Scotland and ending up with the Sunderland one, he should count himself very lucky.

“I don't think it's an upgrade on Tony Mowbray.

“Tony was doing a fantastic job, he has been consistent and played good football with young squads.

“ I think he's a fantastic manager and I don't think the position they were in the league was worthy of him losing the job. It seems strange.

“Does being Gerrard's assistant make him [Beale] a top manager? I'm not sure.

“I like Coventry and think Mark Robins is absolutely brilliant.

“It's been hard to follow after reaching the play-offs last year. It will be tough for Beale, I don't think he'll be at the club long enough to get a victory and he won't get the bounce.

“Sunderland 0-2 Coventry.”

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently seventh in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

The Black Cats finished sixth in the standings under Mowbray in the previous campaign, but suffered a play-off defeat to Luton Town.

The Wearside outfit will be hoping to go one step further this season and earn a place back in the top flight.

This weekend’s clash with Coventry will be Beale’s first game in charge, with the sides set to meet at the Stadium of Light on 23 December.

Beale under pressure immediately

Beale will be under pressure to get results immediately given Sunderland’s grand ambition to gain promotion.

Another top six finish this year would be a really positive result for the club, but competition is set to be fierce in the second half of the season.

The 43-year-old has replaced a popular figure at Sunderland, so will need to get results in order to get the fans onside.

This is also a make or break situation for Beale following his spell at Rangers damaged his reputation.