Ian Holloway makes Steve Cooper claim ahead of Nottingham Forest final clash

Ian Holloway has claimed that Steve Cooper could be an obvious choice for manager of the season.

The 59-year old has praised the work done by the Nottingham Forest boss since his arrival in September.

Cooper replaced Chris Hughton and has led the Reds from bottom of the table to a play-off final.

Only Huddersfield Town stands in the club’s way as it chases promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking on Talksport, the former Blackpool and Crystal Palace manager admitted that a win this weekend would be enough for Cooper to be the ideal winner of the accolade.

“When he took over the club were bottom. Chris Hughton wasn’t having a good time and what Steve Cooper has done is brilliant,” said Holloway, via Talksport (25/05, 08:05).

“He needs to win the play-off final at the weekend but if he does he would be my choice for Manager of the Season.”

Forest have been outside of the top flight since 1999, highlighting how momentous an occasion it would be for the club to earn promotion.

The team did not look capable of it under Hughton, but Cooper has transformed the squad to earn a 4th place finish in the Championship table.

However, the Terriers will be difficult opposition on Sunday with Carlos Corberan’s side having earned a 3rd place finish in the regular season.

This will be Forest’s first ever game at the New Wembley since its 2007 opening.

Kick-off takes place at 4.30pm.

The Verdict

Cooper has done a magnificent job with Forest since taking over.

The improvement as a squad and with individual players has been so impressive, and has turned the likes of Brennan Johnson and Djed Spence into absolute stars of the division.

Promotion would be a massive achievement for the club and would certainly earn Cooper plenty of plaudits.

However, Huddersfield will be no easy opponent and Corberan’s side have surprised many already this season with their consistent performances.