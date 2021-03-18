Ian Holloway makes Premier League admission as he enthuses over Norwich City quality

Ian Holloway has heaped praise on Norwich City, saying that they look like a Premier League team.

The Canaries extended their wonderful run of form after picking up a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening – a result which has strengthened their hopes of securing an immediate return to the top flight.

Daniel Farke’s side are runaway leaders at the top of the table and are looking increasingly likely to be playing in the top flight next term after suffering relegation last term.

But analysing their performance against Forest, Holloway paid the Canaries the ultimate compliment.

Speaking during his appearance on EFL On Quest, Holloway said: “That is as good a Championship team as I’ve ever seen play – it looked like Premier League versus Championship.

“They were so sharp.

“It must have felt like Forest were on the ropes in a boxing match – getting hammered!”

Holloway then commented on Daniel Farke’s role in the club’s success, saying: “What an example they are Norwich – they took them up, they played their own way and weren’t quite good enough to stay there, and now he’s come back down and I think they’re even better this time.

“That’s the way to do it, they’re a brilliantly run club.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Norwich City look like the real deal.

There’s always a huge question mark over how a club will react to suffering relegation but for the Canaries the transition back to life in the second tier has been seamless.

Norwich are surely one of the best teams that the Championship has seen in recent years, and with promotion all-but confirmed, it’ll be interesting to see how they get on against the big boys next term.