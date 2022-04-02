Ian Holloway makes prediction regarding Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper

Former Premier League and EFL head coach Ian Holloway has backed Steve Cooper to win the Championship’s Manager of the Year award – should Nottingham Forest end the 2021-22 campaign in the play-off places.

Forest were rock-bottom of the league after seven matches this season, which saw Chris Hughton lose his job at the City Ground and he was replaced by Cooper, who had recently departed Swansea City.

Cooper immediately turned around the Tricky Trees’ fortunes, and at the halfway mark of the campaign Forest were in eighth position and have remained in the play-off hunt ever since.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 12 Stuart Broad? Yes No

With no FA Cup distractions now following their quarter-final elimination by Liverpool prior to the international break, Forest comfortably disposed of Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, with Brennan Johnson netting a brace in a 4-1 victory.

That result put Forest in the top six before the 3pm kick offs, but by the time they had finished they were back in seventh place – however with three games in hand on Blackburn Rovers in sixth spot and just a point behind, right now the club’s fate is in their own hands.

Should they reach the play-offs, Holloway believes that Cooper should be recognised for his achievements in turning the whole club around.

“Massive credit is due to Steve Cooper,” Holloway said on Sky Sports following Forest’s win, per NottinghamshireLive.

“Fulham are running away with things, but if you look at Steve’s performances, after eight games they were winless and bottom of the league – he’s got to be manager of the year, if they get in the play-offs, and can do something.

“For me, it’s outstanding and wonderful to see a bunch of supporters who – in the middle of a defeat – they stayed and clapped their team.

“I’m delighted for them. They’ve got a brilliantly run team which is well structured and moving together.

“They look hungry, and they look like they’re enjoying themselves.”

The Verdict

Forest looked like a completely different team very quickly when Cooper arrived to replace Hughton.

And they’ve not burnt out either as the whole style of play changed – their momentum has grown throughout the campaign and it’s hard to see them slowing down.

They have lots of pacey, creative players and they blew a decent team away in Blackpool on their travels, which was impressive to see.

Cooper definitely deserves to be recognised for what he’s done if Forest make the top six, but even if the campaign ends with them not making it there’s been a lot of progression achieved.