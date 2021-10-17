Former Premier League manager and EFL on Quest pundit Ian Holloway has suggested that Steve Cooper deserves a lot of credit for his start to life in charge at the City Ground.

Cooper has become the latest manager to step into the managerial hot seat at Nottingham Forest following Chris Hughton’s departure after a poor start to the campaign.

When Cooper had been handed the job, Holloway speaking to EFL on Quest suggested that he was a manager on trial at Forest, while he added that he would really be tested as a coach to see what he is made of following his first club managerial role at Swansea City.

Since then, Cooper has enjoyed an excellent start to life as Reds manager.

The 2-1 win against Blackpool on Saturday was their third win in his four games in charge and he has now picked up ten points from a possible 12.

Speaking to EFL on Quest following the win against Blackpool, Holloway revealed that he thinks Cooper is doing a great job so far getting consistent performances out of Forest’s squad.

He said: “A plus I would say, that’s ten points out of 12 but it’s the difference he seems to have brought there, and that’s a tough group, that groups been underperforming for quite a while.

“So the fans are loving it, great atmosphere today and they seem freed up, moving forwards scoring goals, so very good.”

The Verdict

It has to be said that this is a swift transformation from Holloway from what he was saying when Cooper first took over as Forest manager.

However, Holloway was right to have doubts over whether he could be a success at the City Ground when other previous managers with a lot of Championship experience have not been able to get the club going in the right direction.

Cooper though appears to potentially be the right fit for Forest. He is a manager that can develop their talented young players, and he is already getting a very good tune out of both Brennan Johnson and Ryan Yates in particular.

Hindsight is of course always a wonderful thing, but you would not be too harsh on Holloway for his initial assessment because even some of the most ardent Forest supporters would have to concede that it is a difficult job to take on.

It is only a start but Cooper is showing a lot of early promise and maybe he could be the one to lead Forest back to where they ought to be.