Ian Holloway makes Chuks Aneke claim after Charlton defeat

Ian Holloway has suggested that Charlton Athletic striker Chuks Aneke was unfortunate to be sent off in their 3-2 defeat to Gillingham yesterday, claiming his first foul was not a yellow card offence.

Aneke had grabbed an equaliser for the Addicks in the first half but with the scores level at 2-2 after the break, he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession and given his marching orders.

The striker’s red card has proved controversial and it seems that Holloway feels he was unfortunate to have been shown it.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, the former Crystal Palace and QPR manager suggested he should not have been shown his first yellow card and added Aneke’s challenge for the ball was exactly what he would look for as a manager.

Asked whether the first yellow was fair, he said: “I don’t think so, no. I’ve got to be honest, I would want my centre-forward to do that.”

On the second yellow, he added: “It’s still not deliberate, he’s trying to play the ball but it is what it is. I understand what he’s saying. I would want my centre-forward to do that.”

The Gills’ numerical advantage told as Kyle Dempsey scored the winner in the 86th minute – continuing Charlton’s recent inconsistent results.

They’ll now be without Aneke, who is their top scorer with 12 goals this season, for the upcoming game against Fleetwood Town.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Holloway is coming from here.

But while Aneke’s first yellow did seem a little harsh as he was challenging the defenders for the ball, the player does deserve some criticism for not being more careful and getting a second booking just minutes later.

The striker’s power and unpredictability has helped him become a key player for the Addicks but it cost them yesterday.

Even so, you feel he’ll return to the side as soon as he is available once again.