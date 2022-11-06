Ian Holloway makes “special” admission regarding key Preston North End figure

Preston North End made it three wins on the spin on Friday night when they edged past Reading FC at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Having suffered an up and down October in which big wins over Norwich City and West Brom were recorded earlier in the month, defeats against Bristol City, Stoke and bitter rivals Blackpool left manager Ryan Lowe with a lot of work to do to appease the fanbase.

Winning football matches though tends to help and following successes over Middlesbrough and Swansea City earlier in the week, the Lilywhites made the long trip south to face Paul Ince’s Royals – and Ched Evans scored his first goals in nearly a year to send the supporters back up the M6 in jubilant mood.

Lowe is coming up to a full year in the job at Deepdale having moved from Plymouth Argyle last December, and despite working under transfer constraints he has led PNE to their current position of sixth.

And he has earned major praise from a manager in Ian Holloway who knows what it takes to lead a team to promotion from the Championship, and he is of the belief that PNE can make the play-offs if they continue in their current form.

“I feel like they can,” Holloway said of North End’s chances of making the top six come the end of the season on The EFL Highlights Show.

“Ryan was being criticised a few weeks ago – they’ve just won three in a row, it’s incredible.

“I think he’s a fantastic manager, he’s a cheeky chappy and he really supports his players – he’s got something special about him Ryan Lowe.”

The Verdict

North End, without blowing anyone away, are quietly going about their business in recent weeks.

Whilst it’s true that the defeat at Bloomfield Road a couple of weeks ago was demoralising, the players have shown great character to battle back from that and win three matches in a row.

The Championship is an unpredictable league and PNE have faced all kinds of different challenges in the space of seven days with three different teams to play, but they have passed it with flying colours.

If Lowe is backed in January then we could see a more powerful and clinical North End side in the second half of the season – but considering he has admirers at a Premier League club in Leeds United according to Sky Sports in September, you have to wonder if any other bigger clubs also are watching his skills develop with intent.