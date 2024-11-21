Football fans love a cult hero, whether on the pitch or in the dugout. Because of this, many at Swindon Town were rejoicing when Ian Holloway was appointed in October.

The eccentric Bristolian's new role at the County Ground is his first in almost three years, following his resignation from Grimsby Town in December 2020 after a whirlwind year as Mariners boss.

Holloway is famous among EFL fans for his hilarious quotes and antics. He immediately hit top form at the Robins, unofficially coaching the team from the sidelines (despite not technically being in the role yet) in their 1-1 draw with Gillingham at the end of October.

His latest soundbite came during an interview, where he claimed a haunted training ground was playing a role in the club's recent injuries. Although it may seem absurd at first, this is nothing supernatural in the Holloway playbook.

It took barely a month of Holloway being back in managerial action before he, once again, hit the headlines for a bizarre quote.

According to MailSport, the Robins' manager told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "I'm going to try and cleanse the training ground area because people are telling me it's haunted - I'm not joking."

He went on to say he believed the club's Beversbrook training ground is located near a cemetery, and he would ask his wife to "come up and say sorry to all these people" to help give the Robins more luck at keeping players off the treatment table.

Swindon know Holloway's approach is all too familiar

Despite the impression he tends to give off in his press conferences, Holloway is a smart man when it comes to football. You only need to look at his managerial record to see this. A near-30-year career managing nine clubs, which itself supplements a two-decade playing history, shows Holloway is a veteran of English football who has the knowledge and experience the game needs.

Ian Holloway's pre-Swindon managerial career (per Transfermarkt) Club Date Joined Date Left P W D L Bristol Rovers 13/05/1996 29/01/2001 182 66 55 61 Queens Park Rangers 26/02/2001 06/05/2006 244 98 67 79 Plymouth Argyle 01/07/2006 21/11/2007 71 28 23 20 Leicester City 22/11/2007 30/06/2008 32 9 8 15 Blackpool 01/07/2009 03/11/2012 161 62 42 57 Crystal Palace 04/11/2012 23/10/2013 46 14 14 18 Millwall 07/01/2014 10/03/2015 62 14 19 29 Queens Park Rangers 11/11/2016 10/05/2018 80 26 14 40 Grimsby Town 31/12/2019 23/12/2019 39 13 7 19

His attitude towards seemingly bonkers quotes is, therefore, a credit to his footballing intellect and comparable to those involved in the Monty Python comedy troupe. They were all well-educated men who created famous sketches that were so silly. On the surface, the comedy seemed simple, but in reality, it had the brainpower of Oxbridge alumni behind it.

Although Holloway has never graced the corridors of England's finest educational establishments, his approach echoes the Python method. By blaming his notable injury list on a haunted training ground, suddenly the talk around the team ceases and the pressure is off. It's the ultimate distraction tactic because everyone is laughing at the silly thing he's said while failing to realise just how smart the tactic is.

What's more, it's one that Holloway has deployed for years.

For instance, MailSport reports that when responding to criticism of playing with a defensive midfield once, he said: "It's all very well having a great pianist but it's no good if you haven't got anyone to get the piano on the stage in the first place.

"Otherwise the pianist would be standing there with no bloody piano to play!"

Unorthodox approach key to Robins improvement

Swindon fans will be hoping Holloway's Python-esque method will be the unlikely catalyst needed to kickstart their season.

At the time of writing, with the Robins without a league win since the middle of October and the club staring down the barrel of a relegation scrap towards the end of the season, perhaps it is time for an out-of-the-box solution to help inspire results on the pitch.

League Two bottom six, as of 20/11/2024 Team P W-D-L GD Pts 19 Tranmere Rovers 14 4-5-5 -7 17 20 Bromley 15 3-7-5 -2 16 21 Colchester United 15 2-8-5 -4 14 22 SWINDON TOWN 16 2-7-7 -7 13 23 Carlisle United 16 3-3-10 -15 12 24 Morecambe 16 2-4-10 -13 10

The Bristolian doesn't get enough credit for his remarks, which may seem odd at first. However, they're often more than just eccentric soundbites and Robins fans will be hoping Holloway's tried-and-tested tactic can inspire an improvement in both performances and morale around the club.