Ian Holloway has distanced himself from speculation linking him with a return to Blackpool.

The 60-year-old was manager of the Seasiders during their last stint in the Premier League over a decade ago.

He managed the club for three years, leading them to two play-off finals and one promotion to the top flight.

But relegation to League One now has the club in a much worse position than they were when he was first in charge.

Does Ian Holloway want to return to Blackpool?

But despite the success he achieved at Bloomfield Road, Holloway has claimed he has no interest in making a return to the club.

The Englishman revealed that he has put his hat in the ring for multiple jobs recently but has not been given the nod in any of them.

Holloway also admitted that he would have taken the role at Blackpool if he had been offered midway through this season.

Instead the club opted to place Mick McCarthy in charge.

He has highlighted Neil Warnock and Roy Hodgson’s returns to their old clubs this campaign as examples of how he would’ve liked to return.

However, he believes that he wasn’t wanted then and thus does not want the position now.

“I have put my name in for recent jobs in different places and unfortunately I haven’t got any of them, but it is what it is,” said Holloway, via The Gazette.

“They didn’t call me when they called Mick.

“I probably would have done it then.

“You have to be wanted in my opinion.

“You look at Neil Warnock going back in at Huddersfield, he was wanted by them and he helped them. Roy Hodgson went back in at Crystal Palace and he was wanted by them.

“It’s a real honour for those gentlemen to be chosen and asked.

“That hasn’t happened and I don’t see it happening, so onwards and upwards for whoever gets the job.”

What next for Blackpool?

The club’s search for a new manager will continue as they look for a long-term appointment.

Michael Appleton, McCarthy and Stephen Dobbie have all taken the reins of the team since the departure of Neil Critchley last summer.

Holloway has backed Dobbie to do well if appointed on a permanent basis, and he now may well get the position.

It remains to be seen who will take charge of the team as they prepare for life back in League One.