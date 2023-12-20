Highlights Championship promotion race is tight: Holloway believes that Ipswich, Leicester City, and Leeds United have a good chance of gaining promotion, but it's too close to call.

Consistency is key: Holloway emphasizes the importance of maintaining good form and balance throughout the season to succeed in the Championship.

Championship is tougher than ever: Holloway believes that the quality of teams in the Championship has never been higher, with top clubs being relegated from the Premier League and strong performances from newly promoted teams like Ipswich.

Former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway has given his advice on how to gain promotion from the Championship, as Leeds United, Leicester City and Ipswich Town all look to battle for a place in the Premier League.

Holloway famously led Blackpool into the Premier League for the first time in the club's history by winning the 2010 Championship Play Off final. The Tangerines came from nowhere to finish sixth in the league, before beating Cardiff City in a thrilling 3-2 encounter at Wembley Stadium to book their place in the Premier League.

While their stint in the top division only lasted one season, Ian Holloway knows exactly what it takes to make it out of the Championship, and has parted with some of his wisdom about how the top clubs can navigate the rest of the season.

"It's all about that little bit extra"

While it looks like Ipswich and Leicester City are running away with the two automatic promotion spots this season, Ian Holloway has warned about keeping their consistency up and finding the right balance to keep their excellent levels of form up.

Ian Holloway said that he sees Leicester City winning the Championship, but also backs Ipswich and Leeds United to push on to win promotion themselves.

He also noted that the team that wins the league will need "that little bit extra", and called the title race "too close to call".

Speaking to Genting Casino, Holloway said:: "There is such great quality in the Championship and in the depths of each squad. It's all about that little bit extra your team has got. That little bit of togetherness, that little bit of fight, the balance between the skill and will. It's almost too close to call.

"Obviously, Leicester look like they might run away with it and Ipswich are also thereabouts, Leeds are almost there but are 10 points behind now.

"It's all about being consistent and keeping going, not getting a couple of injuries at the wrong time and also it's about the next transfer window."

While Leicester City have been incredible this season, breaking records for the best start ever in the Championship, it is Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town that are the surprise package this season.

They sit second in the league following promotion from League One, and McKenna has the side playing fast, attacking football that has gained plaudits from all over the EFL.

Either side looks like a fitting champion this season, although it would be foolish to discount Leeds United who has excelled under Daniel Farke's stewardship this season.

A three-way shoot-out for automatic promotion seems likely, with whoever takes the crown being a worthy winner based off the first half of the season.

"I don't think the Championship has ever been tougher"

With the three top teams impressing him greatly so far, Ian Holloway thinks the EFL Championship is tougher than it has ever been before.

Top sides like Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United have dropped down from the Premier League this season, joining some fantastic sides like Ipswich, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland to make for one of the most exciting seasons yet.

A number of top players have remained at the clubs who were relegated last season with Leicester City boasting Premier League winners Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton in their squad this season, while Ipswich have come up from League One to make their mark on the Championship.

Ian Holloway said: "But I don't think the Championship has ever been tougher. Look at who has come down and who they have kept and the advantage that might give them. Look who has come up and is soaring! Wow! It's the league to watch for me.

"I get more pleasure watching a Championship game than I do seeing someone hang on to Man City's coattails."

Ian Holloway retired from football following his departure from Grimsby Town in 2020, but remains as enthusiastic about the Championship title race as ever.