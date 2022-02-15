Ian Holloway gives verdict on Lee Bowyer’s management of Birmingham City striker

Ian Holloway has praised Lee Bowyer’s management of new signing Lyle Taylor.

Taylor joined Birmingham City on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season in January.

Since then, he has bagged three goals and earned one assist in his four league appearances for the team.

Bowyer worked alongside Taylor when both were still at Charlton Athletic.

But Taylor left the club on a free transfer the year in which the Addicks were relegated.

This could have strained the relationship between Bowyer and Taylor as he was unable to help the team stay in the division.

However, Bowyer has remained professional and their relationship is seemingly cordial.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Holloway was very complimentary of the way Bowyer has handled the arrival of Taylor to the club.

“He gets on really well with Lee,” said Holloway, via Birmingham Live.

“It ended in not a nice way at Charlton because his contract was running out and he wanted to move.

“But great management, brought him in and he has had a hand in four goals, he has scored three and made one.”

Taylor’s goals have helped Birmingham to results against Derby County and Luton Town.

The four points earned in those games have also helped the Blues to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Up next for 18th place Birmingham is a trip to the Bet365 Stadium as they face Stoke City on February 19.

The Verdict

Taylor has made an immediate impact on Birmingham City’s season.

The club should now be safe from getting dragged into a relegation battle due to their recent results.

This will give Birmingham the freedom to experiment for the remainder of the season, which Taylor can play a big part of.

It would be very petty for Bowyer to let their experience at Charlton sour their relationship now, so it’s good that it is all seemingly behind them.