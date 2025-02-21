Ian Holloway is confident regarding his Swindon Town future after having a meal and a chat with Robins owner Clem Morfuni.

Parachuted into the role in October with Swindon a point above the relegation zone, Holoway has guided the side 12 points clear of the drop.

Now 61-years-old, Holloway has claimed he sees his long-term future at Swindon Town.

Ian Holloway: New Swindon Town contract “almost done’

When Holloway arrived at the County Ground in October he joined Swindon on a contract running until the end of the season.

Holloway had been out of work for almost four years prior to joining Swindon, his last role in football with Grimsby Borough coming to an abrupt end in December 2020.

Under the former Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool boss, Swindon have climbed the League Two table, currently sitting 17th heading into Saturday’s home clash with Chesterfield.

League Two table, selected positions (as per Fotmob) Club GP GD PTS 17 Swindon Town 32 -2 38 18 Barrow 31 -2 37 22 Tranmere Rovers 31 -27 28 23 Morecambe 31 -19 26 24 Carlisle United 31 -26 22

Although in the bottom half of the fourth-tier table, Swindon are in fact closer to the play-off spots than the relegation zone, with the Robins 11 points behind seventh-placed Crewe Alexandra whilst enjoying a 12-point gap over second-bottom Morecambe.

Holloway is under the impression that his future is all but sealed, having spoken with the club regarding a new deal.

The ex-Crystal Palace manager also shared how he had recently met Swindon owner Clem Morfuni for dinner, where the topic of his future at the County Ground was discussed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire, Holloway shared: "As far as I am concerned it is almost done, it's down to the people above me to disclose that and talk about it.

“That's been dealt with for at least a month in my head.

"They know what I want and where I want to be and I hope they feel the same way.

"When the chairman was over we went out for a meal and had a chat.

“He made it clear where he was and we are in the same place."

Ian Holloway "really happy" at Swindon Town

Since arriving in Wiltshire, Holloway has led Swindon to 10 wins across 23 matches in all competitions, and is clearly happy with his power within the club.

Head of football Jamie Russell, who brought Holloway to Swindon, departed in November.

That meant the 61-year-old was given free rein when it came to business in the January transfer window, bringing goalkeeper Connor Ripley, attacker Tom Nichols, and loanee Joe Westley to the club.

Holloway has recently stated he does not see the need to hire another head of football whilst he is at the club, believing that he does not need any help in the transfer market.

Continuing, Holloway added: "I am really happy here and pleased with how the club is now and where I can take it.

“I am still on the same contract but the club know I am ready to sign.

"I'm here to help this club move forwards and I'd like to be here a lot longer if I could.

“The rest will come out when the time is right and that's not now."

Swindon currently have 38 points from 32 games in League Two, with 14 games remaining in their 2024/25 campaign.