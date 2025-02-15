Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has revealed that he wants to instill the kind of caring culture at the County Ground he experienced as a Bristol Rovers player.

Holloway made almost 400 appearances for Rovers across three separate spells with the club, after coming through the youth academy ranks.

He won the old Third Division title with the Gas at the end of the 1989-90 season, and he would later take charge of four-and-a-half seasons, following his appointment as player-manager in 1996.

Holloway's highest league finish as Rovers boss came in 1997/98, when he guided the West Country outfit to a fifth-place finish, but they eventually lost to Northampton Town in the Division Two play-off semi-finals.

The former Gas player would go on to manage Queens Park Rangers in 2001, where he would be subsequently re-appointed in 2016, while he has also enjoyed stints with the likes of Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall, before returning to the West Country to manage Swindon last October, following the sacking of Mark Kennedy.

Holloway's move to the Robins marked his first return to the dugout for four years, after he was sacked by Grimsby Town in 2020, after winning 11 out of 38 games in charge of the Mariners.

Ian Holloway looks to install Bristol Rovers culture with Swindon Town

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 61-year-old revealed that he believes that modern society in the UK has created an uncaring culture, which is something he wants to rectify at the County Ground: "We don’t revere older people.

"We don’t look after them like the Chinese and Japanese.

"I was brought up by good people in my early days as a Bristol Rovers player and that’s what I’m building here."

Upon his arrival at Swindon back in October, Holloway shared his intentions to create a positive environment: "I want to be able to bring everyone together to deliver success and positivity on and off the pitch, and I'm delighted to be at The Nigel Eady County Ground tomorrow to meet you all for the first time as Swindon Town Manager and I look forward to a successful time working together."

Ian Holloway is doing a stellar job as Swindon Town boss so far

When Holloway first took the dugout responsibilities for the Robins, they sat just one place and three points above the League Two relegation zone, following a poor run of form in which the West Country outfit managed just one win in seven attempts.

But ahead of Saturday afternoon's trip to face lowly Harrogate Town, the Robins comfortably reside in 16th place, 15 points above the drop zone.

Holloway's men have won four of their last five League Two encounters, including an impressive 5-1 victory over bottom of the league Carlisle United.

Now in charge of his ninth different club, the 61-year-old has proven that he still has what it takes to lead his team to success in League Two.

Back in November, the former Rovers boss revealed that he believed the Robins' training ground was haunted, and asked his wife to visit the facility with some sage.

While that ritual was not likely behind Swindon's up-turn in form, there is no doubt that Holloway is intent on establishing a positive culture around the club.