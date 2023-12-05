Highlights Sunderland's recent form has been poor, with only two victories in their last eight Championship matches.

Jack Clarke has been crucial for Sunderland, scoring his tenth goal of the season and his first in five games.

Sunderland's main area of improvement is finding a clinical finisher to address their goal-scoring issues, according to former player Ian Harte.

Sunderland have endured a sticky patch of late, with the Black Cats accumulating just two victories from their last eight Championship outings.

The North East outfit still remain relatively close to the play-off picture after 19 games, sitting just three points behind Hull City, who occupy the final play-off place in the second tier at present, having garnered 27 points, with the latest being another frustrating result - a 1-1 draw at Millwall - which cost Tony Mowbray his job at the Stadium of Light, his exit announced on Monday evening.

Jack Clarke was yet again the man who came to Sunderland's rescue, with his penalty twelve minutes from time cancelling out Kevin Nisbet's 54th minute goal for Joe Edwards' side. The winger's spot-kick was his tenth goal of the season and his first in five games.

Only 19 of the Wearsiders' strikes have come from other sources, with the joint-second highest scorers in Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham both only scoring three times this season, averaging a goal every 0.17 and 0.19 goals (530 and 462 minutes per goal) as per BBC Sport.

Where do Sunderland need to improve?

At times earlier in the season, Mowbray had continued to play without a main centre-forward in his youthful and energetic side, as both Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn became accustomed to life at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

After nine games in Red & White, the Ukranian forward is yet to find the net, with Burstow also in the same boat, and the underlying data isn't doing either forward any favours, which alarmingly highlights how much the duo need to improve their output before Mowbray's successor and the Black Cats' hierarchy assess their options as the January window draws closer.

Burstow was also replaced after 56 minutes at the Den on Saturday afternoon, after another weekend of struggles in front of goal for the 20-year-old.

Nazariy Rusyn/Mason Burstow Championship Stats 2023-24, As Per Sofascore Player Rusyn Burstow Appearances 9 11 Goals 0 0 xG (Expected Goals) 1.18 0.84 Assists 1 1 xA (Expected Assists) 0.46 0.30 Shots Per Game 1 0.8 Big Chances Missed 0 0 Aerial Duels Won Per Match 0.4 0.5 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0 0.4 Possession Lost Per Match 2.6 5.5 (Stats Correct As Of December 4th, 2023)

"They need..." - Former Sunderland man echoes need for improvement

Ian Harte, who played eight times for the club between 2007 and 2008, took the all too familiar stance that Sunderland must target a clinical finisher in the transfer window to match the quality and creativity possessed in a number of areas across the squad.

“The missing piece of the jigsaw for Sunderland, because they’ve got quality all over the pitch, is a goalscorer,” he said to iNews. “Obviously they’ve got young strikers in at the moment, they need a proven goalscorer.

“Mason Burstow is a good young player on loan, Rusyn is coming in and learning the Championship – if they had someone a little bit more experienced they’d be right in the mix.

“Let’s wait and see what January brings, they might try and recruit someone who is a bit more proven and if they don’t do that, it’ll be a difficult second half of the season,” Harte concluded.

Related 3 Tony Mowbray replacements that Sunderland must consider after his surprise exit We look at potential candidates Sunderland should consider to replace Tony Mowbray after his sacking.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland will be hoping they can return to their strong form from earlier on in the campaign as we head towards Christmas following the sacking of Mowbray.

However, their next task is to plot a way to defeat Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion outfit, who have asserted themselves as a force in the promotion picture in recent weeks despite a narrow defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Who replaces Mowbray in the dugout at the Stadium of Light remains to be seen.