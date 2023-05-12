Former Sunderland player Ian Harte has opted to send a message to the club's players on Instagram ahead of this weekend's play-off clash with Luton Town.

The Black Cats are set to host the Hatters in the first leg of the semi-final at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

Sunderland managed to set up this clash by securing an impressive victory over Preston North End earlier this week.

Goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke sealed all three points for Tony Mowbray's side at Deepdale.

As a result of Millwall's 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, the Black Cats claimed the final play-off spot at the expense of the Lions.

Set to face a Luton side who have only lost two games in the Championship since the turn of the year, Sunderland will need to be firing on all cylinders on Saturday in order to have a chance of securing a positive result in front of their supporters.

During the regular term, these two sides could not be separated in both of their league clashes.

The first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road as Carlton Morris' strike for Luton was cancelled out by an effort from Elliot Embleton.

Sunderland went on to score another late equaliser in the second meeting as Diallo's spot-kick secured a point for his side.

What has Ian Harte posted ahead of Sunderland's showdown with Luton Town?

Ahead of this weekend's game, Harte has opted to wish Sunderland's players the best of luck in the play-offs on Instagram.

The 45-year-old, who made eight Premier League appearances for the Black Cats during his career, posted: "Best of luck to @jrclarke_ and @niall_huggins in the playoffs for @sunderlandafcofficial and to all the other lads."

Will Sunderland be able to secure a win over Luton on Saturday?

With the return fixture set to take place at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, Sunderland will be desperate to head into this clash with a clear advantage as the Hatters have only suffered four league defeats in front of their fans this season.

Mowbray is likely to turn to Diallo and Clarke for inspiration once again on Saturday following their recent escapades at Deepdale.

Both of these players could help Sunderland secure a crucial win over Luton if they perform at a high standard.

Diallo has scored 13 league goals during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light while Clarke has managed to provide an impressive total of 20 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season.