Former Reading player Ian Harte has urged the fans to stick by the team as the club prepare to sack Paul Ince as their poor form continues.

Reading face a battle to stay in the Championship

It was another disappointing day for the Royals on Easter Monday as they were beaten 2-1 at Preston thanks to a stoppage time effort from Brad Potts. That has left the side in 22nd place, a point from safety, but Cardiff City, the side directly above them, do have a game in hand.

Of course, the reason Reading are in the bottom three is because of the six-point deduction they were hit with earlier this month. However, the defeat at Deepdale continues a worrying trend in 2023 under Ince, as they’ve managed just two wins this year, and have failed to pick up three points in their last eight games.

Therefore, it has been reported that the hierarchy are ready to make a change, with Ince facing the sack ahead of the tough game against runaway leaders Burnley this weekend.

So, it’s fair to say there is a negative outlook around the club right now, but, taking to Twitter, Harte sent out a passionate message as he called on everyone connected to the Royals to stick together for the final five games of the campaign.

“I have to say Reading is a fantastic club! It hasn’t been run properly for a while. There’s still very good people involved at the club, from when I was playing! Important that the fans get behind the players because they need YOU!”

Harte made over 100 appearances for the Berkshire outfit over a three-year period from 2010, which included helping the team to promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

Huge final month ahead for Reading

Even though the situation is very bleak right now, Reading will still have to believe it’s possible to stay up, and a new manager could make a big difference, even if they’re going to have the hardest possible start when Burnley come to town this weekend.

Clearly, the fans have been divided about Ince for some time, and the atmosphere around the club has been negative as they are unhappy with both performances and results. So, most would agree with the sacking, as they would have felt relegation was likely under the former England player.

Now, as Harte says, it’s about pulling together and giving the team the support they need. There are five games left, including a potentially massive final day clash against Huddersfield, so it’s about forgetting all the off-field issues for now to ensure Reading are playing Championship football next season.