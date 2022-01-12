Ian Harte sends fresh message to Reading FC following heavy Fulham defeat

Former Reading left-back has instructed his old side to sort things out at the club for the sake of their fans, taking to Twitter after the Royals’ humiliating 7-0 defeat against Fulham last night.

This embarrassing defeat for the Berkshire outfit came after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by National League North side Kidderminster Harriers at the weekend – and despite their side being much stronger in this clash – they were unable to stop the Cottagers who were clinical in front of goal.

However, the west London side barely had to get out of first gear for most of the evening and looked comfortable throughout the tie as they managed to get back to winning ways in the Championship after going winless in their previous five league matches.

For the Royals, this extends their own winless run of form to five competitive games with their injury list continuing to hamper their progress and fan anger growing over Veljko Paunovic’s tactics and the current state of affairs at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Numerous former players including Garath McCleary and Jamie Cureton have taken to social media to give their verdict on the club’s current situation in recent days, with ex-Leeds and Reading full-back Harte, who played for the latter between 2010 and 2013, speaking out after last weekend’s FA Cup upset.

He issued a fresh message after yesterday’s defeat, posting: “When you think things can’t get any worse at Reading they sure have!

“Something needs to change ASAP (as soon as possible).

“Honestly what is going on at the club? Sort it out, the fans deserve better.”

The Verdict:

Harte is right to be concerned about the Royals at this stage because they only seem to be heading one way right now under this current manager, with questions also needing to be asked of those in power after overseeing the club’s decline.

Making a profit for the 2016/17 season, they have suffered heavy losses since and is part of the reason why they currently find themselves hovering above the drop zone, with the club also limited in what they can do in the January window.

A fresh approach from top to bottom is much-needed at this stage, although there will have to be departures and fresh faces coming in to make that a possibility. Whether that radical change takes place remains to be seen, but they will be in serious trouble without it.

This is why the people in power need to listen to the supporters – because if they don’t – animosity will only grow and that would be the worst possible outcome right now with on-the-pitch matters also at an all-time low.

This makes the next few weeks absolutely crucial for the owners’ tenure at the club – and that’s something they need to realise if they haven’t already.