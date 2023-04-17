Sunderland moved within two points of the Championship's top-six over the weekend, beating Birmingham City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray's side trailed to George Hall's goal on 29 minutes, but turned things around.

Trai Hume equalised in the third minute of injury time at the end of the first-half, before Amad Diallo struck the winner on 75 minutes.

Dennis Cirkin was sent off on 78 minutes, but Sunderland held on for a win that thrusts them right into play-off contention.

Jack Clarke's role in Sunderland 2-1 Birmingham

Clarke was credited with the assist for Diallo's winning goal, after a magnificent pass out to the right.

Sunderland took to Twitter to highlight Clarke's current influence on the season, revealing that he's now up to 20 goal contributions for the 2022/23 campaign.

It's eight goals and nine assists in the Championship for the former Leeds and Tottenham winger, whilst he's notched two goals and an assist in the FA Cup as well.

By far these are Clarke's best numbers in senior football, with his performances shadowing what we saw during his breakout campaign at Leeds in 2018/19.

Clarke's agent is former Leeds and Sunderland left-back, Ian Harte, with the Irishman piling the praise onto Clarke in response to the Black Cats' reveal.

What's next for Sunderland?

It's a quick turnaround for Mowbray's side this week and they are back in action at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night, entertaining Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield were beaten by Swansea City last time out, suffering a 1-0 defeat on their travels to bring an end to a fine run of form that had lifted Neil Warnock's side out of the relegation zone and into 19th.

Beyond that, Sunderland finish the season with trips to West Brom and Preston North End, as well as a game with Watford at the Stadium of Light.

Can Sunderland reach the play-offs?

After moving within two points of the top-six, there's a real chance for Sunderland now.

Beating a lowly Huddersfield feels a must, though, ahead of games with West Brom and Watford, who are two other sides with an outside shot at the play-offs.

A lot could also be riding on a final day clash with Preston, who are another side in the mix for the play-offs.

Tough games await Sunderland, but if they can string together another three wins, it could be that they motor into the top-six.