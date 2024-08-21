The 2024-25 EFL season is underway, and as you'd expect, there has been plenty of drama already. Football League World asked for Ian Harte's verdict on multiple aspects of all things EFL.

There have already been two managerial departures at both Preston North End and Blackpool, but plenty of drama up and down the country in the early EFL games of the campaign to speak of too.

We asked for Ian Harte's verdict on a variety of topics, from ex-clubs Leeds United and Reading, to his favourites for promotion, and some career highlights as well. He has spoken exclusively to Football League World courtesy of Free Bets.

The Irishman may now be a football agent but had an illustrious playing career, which saw him play in 107 games in the Championship, and a further 52 in League One.

Ian Harte's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 282 38 28 Levante 67 10 2 Sunderland 8 0 0 Blackpool 5 0 0 Carlisle United 67 21 6 Reading 99 15 14 AFC Bournemouth 35 1 5

Ian Harte on the Reading FC takeover, Ruben Selles, and 2024/25 ambitions

One of Harte's former clubs has got off to a strong start, with Reading holding the early favourites Birmingham City to a draw, whilst also beating Wigan Athletic 2-0.

They have yet to make a signing this summer and have one of the youngest squads in League One, but the imminent arrival of American businessman Rob Couhig and his consortium has brought about a new wave of optimism at the club.

With Couhig overcoming all the barriers on his side, he has said that he was waiting on the "other side" to approve the deal. Harte is delighted at the news, amid plenty of praise for Ruben Selles.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Free Bets, Harte said: "To be honest, they finished the season very well.

"The manager is young, he's hungry, and I think that it's important that it gets completed quickly.

"They can try and recruit and bring some players in, but Reading are a fantastic club.

"I was there for three seasons and it's sad to see what has gone on in the last few years, but they have just got to hope that the new owner comes in soon and we can see the club back where they belong."

On the manager, he added: "He (Selles) got a bit of unfair criticism when he was at Southampton.

"But to come in during the situation and circumstances that Reading are in, to do what he did last season with lots of young players, it's nothing but remarkable.

"Hopefully, with the new ownership coming in, there is a bit of money to spend and bring in the right type of player.

"They need that to help get promoted back this season."

Ian Harte on Daniel Farke and Leeds United's promotion hopes post Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter

Daniel Farke's side have got off to a rocky start this season after they were soundly beaten by Middlesbrough at Elland Road,and have failed to win in either of their opening league fixtures too.

However, he has also had plenty to deal with in the last two summer windows, having had to cope during the transfer period, which was a frenetic time last year and has seen key players leave this year as well. Namely: Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter.

The loss to Middlesbrough and the lack of movement in the market since Jayden Bogle's signing has caused some unrest amongst the Leeds fanbase. Farke has come under some pressure from a few sections of the Leeds contingent.

Harte is backing them to quickly turn things around. Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Free Bets, Harte said: "I think Daniel Farke has a proven track record.

"He's a top, top quality manager. But, of course, losing players like Gray, Summerville, and Rutter is a blow.

"There's obviously a bit of disappointment from last season and getting beaten in the [play-off] final.

"It happened to myself at Reading when we got beaten by Swansea City, so you do come back that following season and everyone is a little bit down.

"But I think once Leeds get going, I think they will take some stopping.

"I expect them to, because there is enough quality in that squad. They have Premier League experience as well.

"I think, obviously, over the next few days that they are going to be trying to recruit certain players in positions.

"But I think it will be exciting times and Leeds fans will be getting right behind the team."

On Daniel Farke, he added: "I think Daniel is a top, top manager.

"Of course, playing Portsmouth in your first game, when they have just got promoted themselves, they are on a high.

"But Leeds started the game quite brightly and got an early goal.

"And at the end of the day, the quality within that group should be enough.

"Obviously, the pressure is on as well, with the 49ers group, but Daniel is definitely the right man for the job."

Ian Harte on Sunderland and his other favourites for Championship promotion

Sunderland have started the new campaign extremely well, having won their opening two league fixtures by an aggregate score of six goals to nil against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday.

There is renewed optimism at the Stadium of Light under Regis Le Bris, and we asked Harte for his thoughts on their chances this season and for the favourites for promotion outside of Leeds.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Free Bets, Harte said: "The new manager has come in and to win the first two difficult games is great – away at Cardiff with a clean sheet, and at home the other day against Sheffield Wednesday.

"I have to say, that the Sheffield Wednesday manager is brilliant as well.

"Sunderland themselves were very good, organised, and started the game very well.

"They got the three quick goals which took it away from Sheffield Wednesday.

"They (Sunderland) will be strong but Sheffield United will be as well. They have recruited very well.

"I think it's going to be a good season and an exciting season. I'm really looking forward to it."

Ian Harte's career highlights at Reading and Leeds United

Harte featured for the likes of Levante, Sunderland, Blackpool, Carlisle United, and AFC Bournemouth, but is perhaps most fondly remembered for his time at both Leeds United and Reading FC.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international played almost 300 games for the Whites, featuring in Europe, whilst his promotion with Reading and nearly 100 games of service has made him an extremely popular figure in Berkshire as well.

We asked the former left-back for his career highlights for both clubs. Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Free Bets, Harte said: "I loved it down at Reading and Brian McDermott was the one who brought me in on deadline day.

"It was brilliant in those three years. Obviously, getting to the final and getting beat by Swansea wasn't, but definitely winning the league.

"When people said we didn't have a chance with West Ham United, Southampton and then we went and went around 20 games unbeaten to go on and win the league and get promoted.

"That was probably the highlight."

Harte then spoke about his experiences at Leeds and added: "Champions League nights, European nights, they were amazing at Elland Road.

"Probably the one standout was Deportivo La Coruna when we beat them at home. I scored the first goal.

"It was a free-kick up on the edge of the box – I came up and smashed it as hard as I could and it went in.

"Obviously, I assisted the two other goals in the game, so that is the one that stands out for me."