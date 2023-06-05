Jack Clarke's agent believes "every player has a price" amid speculation surrounding his Sunderland future.

That's according to i news, who spoke to former Republic of Ireland and Leeds United full-back Ian Harte about the situation between Clarke and Sunderland, where he claims the player is very happy in the North East.

What's the latest on Jack Clarke's future?

The 22-year-old is expected to leave the Stadium of Light this summer, with Burnley said to hold the strongest interest but Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, and Wolves are also keen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The winger enjoyed an outstanding 2022/23 season and scored nine goals, whilst claiming a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches this campaign.

Clarke was a vital component in Sunderland flying up the table last season, taking huge strides forward in his personal development in the process.

However, the Black Cats missing out on promotion means they will be playing in the second tier next term, which will make holding onto some of their brighter talents more difficult this summer, including Clarke in particular.

What has Ian Harte said on Jack Clarke's future?

Mark Douglas of i news spoke to Harte who explained his delight at Clarke's development this season, he said: "I’ve looked after him from a young age. He’s a brilliant person. We’ve got a special team around him, advising him, guiding him.

"I’m just delighted he’s gone out and had the season he’s had because a lot of Tottenham fans criticised him and said they should never have signed him, but he’s proven he’s got the ability to be involved.

"He’s had 11 goals and 13 assists. Stats don’t lie. It’s his first year playing in the Championship, he’s played in the majority of games, and now it’s about building on that."

Clarke is said to be happy at Sunderland, Harte added: "He loves it. It’s a great group of lads [at Sunderland].

"He plays golf with [team-mates] Ross Stewart and Patrick Roberts and there’s a real bond there. It’s a good time to be at Sunderland and I think all the Sunderland fans are in the best spirits they’ve been in a long time.

"Jack loves it at Sunderland, and he’s got three years [of his contract] left."

However, Harte admitted that every player has a price, he explained: "Of course, I can’t control what other clubs are going to do. If other clubs contact Sunderland that’s unfortunately out of my control.

"I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at if a club is happy with it, they’ll take it."

Should Sunderland sell Clarke?

Clarke will have interest from teams higher up the footballing ladder, and is a Premier League player in terms of his quality already. If a major offer comes in, it's hard to see a world where they would reject it.

They could then use that money to improve in multiple areas of the squad, but Clarke's loss would still obviously be a blow to them.

Should Sunderland look to sell a key player this summer to help fund their window and improve in multiple positions instead, then Clarke may be the best option for that. He is probably the highest value player in the squad.